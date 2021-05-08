North Pike officials authorized changes to their COVID-19 protocols in response to new orders from Gov. Tate Reeves.
“Masks still have to be worn in buildings, but most of the other limits have been lifted,” Superintendent Dennis Penton told board members Thursday.
Masks are not required outside on campuses anymore, and students may now take recess on the school playgrounds, which Penton said had been prohibited most of the year.
The attendance limits for school functions have also been abolished, he said, meaning graduation at Southwest Mississippi Community College’s football field will be open to all who want to attend.
Another change will allow parents to visit campus grounds and classrooms again, as long as the remaining required precautions are taken.
There is no change for now to the district’s online learning regulations.
Penton said the mask mandate for school buildings is set to expire on May 31, and the board should discuss continuing, modifying or ending the mask-wearing requirement for summer programs and the fall semester in June.
With COVID-19 transmission rates continuing to decline and more people vaccinated, the board also voted to shorten the quarantine period for students possibly exposed to the virus.
Penton presented two options based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
“Parents have an option of which quarantine they want to take,” head district nurse Becky Fitzgerald said Friday.
One option is to quarantine for 10 days without having their child tested for COVID-19. If the child shows no symptoms after those 10 days, he or she may return to school on Day 11.
Alternately, children could quarantine for seven days and be tested for COVID-19 no earlier than the fifth day. If tests comes back negative and the children have no symptoms, they can return to school on the eighth day.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Penton that the district has a few positions left to fill for the next school year. The board accepted recommendations for most returning faculty and staff and some new recommendations.
• Authorized advertising for bids on liquid propane gas.
• Gave permission to replace classroom and office computers across the district.
• Approved salary scales.
• Combined some 16th Section hunting and fishing leases.
• Set the district’s public hearing on the budget for 5 p.m. on June 22.
