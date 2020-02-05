TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors accepted a pay raise Monday, but it was a lot smaller than they thought they’d get last month.
The board approved a 3% raise for themselves that was authorized by the state Legislature last year.
That boosts members’ salaries to $35,741, based on the county’s assessed valuation of between $75 million and $125 million.
Tax rolls for the county initially showed a valuation of $129 million, which would have been an increase of about $20 million over the previous year.
Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn said her investigation of that jump in value found that automobile and utility values were improperly included in the tax roll on which the salaries are based.
Otherwise, at the higher valuation, the supervisors’ salaries would have been $41,612.
The board also approved a resolution setting board attorney Conrad Mord’s salary to match the supervisors’ salaries, as has been the board’s practice.
Supervisors also:
• Approved $691 to move computers and phone lines from the sheriff’s office to a nearby building for the department’s investigators.
Sheriff Kyle Breland also notified supervisors that he had hired Bobby Enlow as a deputy and promoted Mike Forbes to full-time jailer.
• Approved $4,618 for a Mississippi Wireless Information Network radio and base station for the county dispatch office to serve county fire departments.
Emergency Management Coordinator Royce McKee said the radio would mainly serve the Enon Volunteer Fire Department at the moment, but other departments are looking to get MSWIN radios.
Breland said the new radio would be helpful because the fire departments will operate on a different frequency from his department.
• Learned the air conditioning and heating unit at the Dinan voting precinct needs to be replaced.
• Renewed contracts with the county’s volunteer fire departments.
• Heard from Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry that auditors recommended the county change its identifier for the tax identification number from the board of supervisors to Walthall County.
• Heard a complaint from Lily Mark about road conditions on Fortenberry and Brandon Bay roads.
• Heard an invitation and request for donations for the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event March 28 at Harvest Time Guest House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.