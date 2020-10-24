Every household in Pike County will receive a sample ballot in the mail before the Nov. 3 election, in a move to help voters get familiar with the candidates and issues before they arrive at precincts.
Circuit Clerk Roger Graves said every household would be getting a sample ballot specifically for their precinct in the mail within the next few days.
He said this is the first time this has happened in the more than 30 years he’s been in the position.
“I am thrilled that we were able to send a sample ballot to every household,” he said. “It will be the ballot that fits their particular household as well. When they look at it, that is exactly what is on their ballot. I think this is going to be really good for the voters.”
Graves said he hopes mailing the sample ballots will get voters more familiar with the voting issues before Election Day. That might help cut down on time in voting precincts, shorten lines and make the voting easier and safer during the pandemic.
Graves said the effort took tremendous coordination between the circuit clerk’s office and the county’s five election commissioners.
“I talked to the commissioners, and they bought into the idea,” he said. “They did their homework.
“We’ve met just about every week to see what we have to do next and between all of us. We’ve worked so hard together to just make sure this voting process goes as smoothly as possible.”
Sending the sample ballots to every household was not cheap, Graves said, noting that grants related to voting during the coronavirus pandemic helped pay for the mailing initiative.
Graves said he found the grant and sent it over to County Administrator Tami Dangerfield, who sent it to election commission chairman Trudy Berger to write the grant application.
“She has just worked so hard on that,” Graves said. “She has applied for these grants, and there are so many out there that can help.”
Graves also said absentee voting continues to go extremely well.
People who qualify for absentee voting, including anyone over 65, people who will be working or out of town on Election Day, college students, members of the military and the disabled, may cast absentee ballots by mail or in person at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The courthouse will be open until noon today for absentee voting and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 31, the deadline to vote absentee.
“I encourage those people who have not yet voted absentee, please don’t wait until the 31st,” Graves said.
