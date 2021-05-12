McComb-Pike County Airport board members hashed out differences over roles and rules at Monday night’s meeting.
The need for and selection of a secretary was among biggest discussions, as board chairman Bob Hensarling noted “flak” against the board on Facebook for not having a secretary.
“I asked a county official about that, and they say we don’t need one,” said Hensarling, who later declined to say who the official was when board member Lynn Martin asked.
Hensarling acknowledged that the bylaws do call for a secretary elected from the board’s membership, even though Tracy Creel from Neel-Schaffer Engineering is paid by the board to keep the board’s minutes.
He said many organizations have a combined secretary-treasurer position, and he recommended that board treasurer Craig Haskins also take on the title of secretary.
Martin said the board should name a secretary because the post is part of the board’s bylaws.
She said that other organizations on which she serves require the secretary to sign the minutes, as well as the chair.
Board member Ed Silence noted that the last election of officers appeared to have been conducted in August 2019, even though such elections are supposed to be held annually according to the bylaws.
He suggested that a chair and vice chair should be elected, as well, since the officer election was overdue.
No one mentioned having another election for treasurer.
Hensarling opened the floor for a motion to elect new officers immediately, to set elections to coincide with the beginning of the fiscal year in October or to be run in January for the calendar year.
Haskins offered a motion to hold elections in October each year, and that passed unanimously.
Martin also questioned the make-up of a proposed advisory committee intended to set priorities and update the airport’s long-range plan.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires an advisory for long-range plans for any airport that receives federal funding. The FAA recommended a city and county appointee to the board each, an economic development representative, an airport staff member and some major renters or users of the airport.
Hensarling included himself as the county appointee, Oliver Smith as the city appointee, airport manager Rick Simpson as the staff representative, James Wicker for the Pike County Economic Development District, David Clanton for the Air Med helicopter service, and Gen. Philip Parker and Col. Glen Flowers for the state Army and Air National Guard.
“How will we get information about what this advisory board is talking about?” Martin asked.
Hensarling said the board woud likely meet at the behest of the FAA and discuss ongoing projects and wish list desires, like extending the runway and adding hangars.
“We will bring these things to the board and ask for your input,” Hensarling said.
Board members also unanimously approved the advisory board members.
Silence asked about a measure in the bylaws allowing for reimbursement to board members for “doing duties related to their board service.”
He asked about attending training sessions offered by the FAA to help airport board members be more effective.
“Pike County (airport) is not the same as Jackson,” Hensarling said.
Smith said he thought any such training should be covered by the city or county, or split between them for a joint appointee.
“Mayor Lockley said the airport board should take care of it,” Silence said. “That’s probably why it’s in the bylaws. If we’re not trained before appointment, we should be trained immediately on appointment.”
Martin noted that, as a McComb school board member, she is required to get continuing education and training each year, and the school board pays for it, not the city.
Hensarling said the school board, with its own taxing authority and much larger budget, is very different from the airport board.
He told Silence to gather more information, and the board would consider the matter further at another meeting.
