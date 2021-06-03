It’s not every year that a self-described “town clown” runs for public office. But Janice Bell Weatherspoon, who has held that title for decades, is not clowning around in her bid to unseat incumbent Jerry Norwood for the Gloster mayoral seat.
The mayor’s race is the only contested spot in the June 8 municipal election in Gloster. All five aldermen are unopposed: Betty Green in Ward 1, Michael McClain in Ward 2, Inez Bell in Ward 3, Patricia Monroe in Ward 4 and Tommie Lee in Ward 5.
Weatherspoon, 55, is a native of Gloster, mother of two daughters and has run the Gloster Town Clown Foundation for 34 years. In that capacity she has handed out countless toys and goodies to children and participated in numerous parades and other events.
This is her first time to seek office.
“My motto for my mayoral campaign is ‘Just try me,’ ” Weatherspoon said. “I’ve never been a mayor, don’t know anything about it, but I’m asking the registered voters to try me.
“I think I can make things a little bit better. I’ve always done what my word said, which is help others,” she said. “Give me a chance and an opportunity to get things here that will help the town.”
Weatherspoon has some definite ideas for improving the town, starting with seeking grants.
“The town needs a facelift, beautification — keeping these yards clean, improve sewage, get rid of eyesore buildings,” she said.
“I want it to be beautiful as the people are.”
Weatherspoon hopes to organize activities for children and the elderly, and provide job training for young adults.
“If they get me in there as a mayor, the sky is the limit,” she said.
She envisions providing bands, festivities, carnivals, gifts, food — all free to the public.
“Oh my goodness. It’ll be just like Macy’s parade,” Weatherspoon said. “Boy, we will have a great, great time.”
She wants to join with other towns in promoting each other’s events — like parades.
Weatherspoon would like the town to sponsor parades for Veterans Day, Mardi Gras, Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, plus a “parade of all churches.”
“I want to get crowds of people to come to our town,” she said, hoping they will visit town businesses and see what all Gloster has to offer.
“I love good food. People that come to the parade can experience the good food of the South, and the hospitality,” Weatherspoon said.
“I love Gloster. I love everyone in Gloster. Never will it be a racial, white-black thing with me. I’ve always had a heart to love. If you love people first, you will love your town.”
Norwood, 54, served as alderman from 2009-2013, then ran successfully for mayor four years ago.
He was born and raised in Gloster, attended Mississippi College on a track scholarship and worked briefly at Georgia-Pacific before going to work for Rubicon Chemical in Geismar, La., 33 years ago, where he is a shift foreman.
Norwood has two children and three grandchildren.
“I’m that person that I always get involved. I don’t stand on the sidelines and complain,” he said.
“There used to be so much bickering on the town board that I thought I could come in and make a difference,” he said, explaining his decision to run for alderman.
While serving on the board, he said he saw problems with town leadership and “a great divide in Gloster — a racial divide.”
“At Rubicon I have always been in leadership and worked with a diverse group of people,” Norwood said, citing chemical engineers from around the world.
As mayor he said he has brought accountability to town hall and respect to the mayor’s office.
“I calmed down the little racial tensions that we had in town,” Norwood said. “When you come into town hall, whether you’re black, white, you’re always going to be treated the same with Jerry Norwood.”
He has helped calm down the board meetings as well, he said.
“We work in harmony here. Nobody agreees 100%, but my board trusts me,” Norwood said.
“We have an administration that works together. They trust me. They have seen my work and they know I put Gloster first.”
He described himself politically as “conservative, liberal and independent.”
Norwood said he believes he surprised some people when he became mayor.
“They thought I was going to come in here with a pro-Black agenda. I came in here with a pro-Gloster agenda.”
If re-elected, “I want to continue on what we started,” he said.
Norwood signed a lease with Drax Bioenergy to use the vacant Georgia-Pacific site to store and chip logs. He wants to continue paving streets, improve sidewalks, take down old trees and upgrade the town park.
Norwood was a force in bringing the Piggly Wiggly grocery store to town and has other potential business prospects in the works.
“I would like to be the face to bring our citizens together to make this town a nice place to live,” Norwood said.
He also got the town’s first small municipalities grant to upgrade Main Street.
“We got that grant because of my strong working relationship with (board attorney and state representative) Angela Cockerham,” he said, noting the same is true with a children’s group home that’s coming to town.
Norwood also converted old gas meters to easy-read models.
“I attribute a lot of my success as mayor to my leadership training at Rubicon,” Norwood said.
He said he’s accessible to all residents, returns phone calls and sees people in person if needed.
Norwood pointed out that the mayor’s powers are limited, as it’s up to the board to take action.
“The only power I have is the power of persuasion,” he said.
