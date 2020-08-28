Osyka aldermen are set to approve the town’s quarter million-dollar budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, and while it’s too early to tell if taxes will rise, aldermen are expected to raise water rates.
Osyka expects an overall rise of $12,225 over the current budget, which expires Sept. 30, for a total of $255,422. The new budget must be adopted by Sept. 15.
Aldermen are expected to vote on the budget and whether to raise millage on Sept. 3. Town Clerk Hilda Wall previously recommended the town go up 2 mills but later said she’d like to get more information from the Pike County Tax Collector’s Office first. The current millage rate is 38 mills.
Property taxes are projected to bring in $95,422, an increase of $2,850, and sales taxes are projected to earn $64,000, with the rest coming from fines and forfeitures and other fees and taxes.
As for where the money’s going, city hall and legal expenses come to $91,762.
The police department is expected receive $9,250 more in its $92,150 budget, which will help with the hiring of a part-time officer.
The fire department’s budget is $25,000. The town’s engineer and garbage collection fees will have the same budget as last year, $32,000.
The town’s attorney will receive $5,550. Computer expenses are projected at $2,200. The library will receive $2,850.
All expenses account for about $254,512, a jump of $12,230 from last year, leaving the town with a cash balance of $910.
Officials also expect a rise in the overall budget for the water and sewer fund, which gets most of its money from water bills. The total budget is $192,670, up $21,750.
The town expects a $10,000 increase in both water and sewer revenue for a total of $100,000 for water and $80,000 for sewer following a move to raise water rates by 50 cents to a total of $6 per 1,000 gallons used.
Expenses are projected to be $164,089, which is $9,075 more than the current budget, due to increases in personal and professional services, retirement and overall repairs.
The town also expects to budget $18,000 for the sewage lagoon.
Total water and sewer expenses are $182,089, leaving a balance of $10,581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.