COVID-19 and the precautions necessitated by it brought schools a number of challenges over the past year, but it also brought new funding to address some of those issues.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program provided a round of funding to schools last year as part of the CARES Act, and another round is due to be disbursed.
At South Pike, board members and central office personnel discussed using some of their alloted $4.56 million to rework windows to improve ventilation in district buildings, and to sweep air ducts with ultraviolet light to help sanitize them.
District Maintenance Supervisor Mike Scott said work on many of the district’s planned projects would begin in May, so classes would not be affected.
Walthall County school board members this month considered using some of their $3.89 million to hire reading and math coaches, though there were concerns about using a funding source that may not recur for what could be an ongoing expense.
The district will likely use other federal funding for the coaches, leaving the ESSER money for other uses.
Allocations for other area districts include:
• Amite County — $2.38 million.
• Brookhaven — $3.33 million.
• Franklin County — $1.29 million.
• Lawrence County — $2.27 million.
• Lincoln County — $2.13 million.
• McComb — $10.33 million.
• North Pike — $3.85 million.
• Wilkinson County — $2.58 million.
