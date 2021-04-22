McComb attorney Robert A. Lenoir bonded out of the Pike County Jail around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a few hours after waiving his preliminary hearing in justice court.
Family members put up property to pay the $7,000 required in Lenoir’s surety bond for his release, said Pike County Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni.
Judge Fulton Brewer ordered Tuesday that admittance into a rehabilitation program was a condition of Lenoir’s bond. Lenoir’s attorney Ronnie Whittington said Lenoir had been accepted into a program in Winnsboro, La.
Bellipanni didn’t know Wednesday afternoon if Lenoir had been taken there yet but said defendants with bonds conditional on treatment usually go immediately.
It is not required that such defendants prove to law enforcement or the court that they checked into a facility, nor do agencies regularly check to make sure defendants are there, Bellipanni said. However, since the bond is conditional on treatment, Lenoir’s bond will be revoked if the court learns that he did not complete treatment or left rehab early, he said.
Lenoir was charged March 30 with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence after he allegedly tried to swallow methamphetamine from his pocket while being detained for questioning related to the death of Wendy Dansby, 55, of Ridgeland, who was found in Lenoir’s home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.