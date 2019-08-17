Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System executive director Darlene Morgan told McComb city board members Tuesday night that the system is trying to reach out more to the community.
For helping the library meet that goal, “I want to thank you for all the work you’re doing at the Alpha Center,” Morgan told selectmen.
Systemwide, she said, a lot of patrons are using the libraries, and circulation is on the rise.
Morgan said the system’s budget is being cut for next year, after the system experienced an $80,000 deficit this year.
She said a new automated system is expected to save the system about $40,000 in the next year, which should lessen, if not eliminate, the deficit.
She said the library system must have at least the 0.74 mill McComb has been contributing to the system to maintain its funding effort.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley noted that the library system’s official request asks for an increase to 0.76 mill. At about $96,000 per mill in the city, granting the library’s request would boost the city’s contribution from a little over $71,000 to almost $73,000.
In other business, the board:
• Heard thanks from Calvin Phelps of the McComb Creative Economy Partnership for the city’s sponsorship and assistance with the Iron Horse Festival. Phelps also presented the board a framed sponsor certificate.
• Hired Donald Baker Jr. as a police officer.
• Hired Christian Blailock, Zachary Schilling, Dillon McIntyre and Jerry Jones Jr. as firefighters.
• Waived rental fees on the Bo Diddley Pavilion for the Pink Ribbon Walk on Sept. 28, 2019.
• Paid storm cleanup-related fees of $21,911 to True North Emergency Management for consulting services, $29,003 to Land Company Development for debris removal and disposal and $28,291 for debris monitoring.
• Approved payments totaling $370,096 to Greenbriar Digging Service for work on the Northwest Interceptor sewer upgrade project, and granted a 30-day extension for time lost due to Tropical Storm Barry.
• Paid Utility Services $347,685 for rehabilitation of ground water storage tanks.
• Made the final payment of $5,225 to R&J Construction for the Parklane Road improvement project and released retainage of $33,286.
• Passed resolutions condemning the condition of certain properties and moving them closer to demolition, including 209 St. Augustine, 1017 Peoples, 224 Desoto, 529 St. Augustine, 706 Wall, 923 Elmwood and 408 Missouri.
• Proclaimed establishment of a Census Complete County Committee.
• Adjusted the Northwest Interceptor loan budget to move $22,900 from topographic survey and geotechnical line items to construction.
• Approved travel for Lockley and board members to attend a Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development District meeting in Brookhaven, and for Lockley to attend the Mississippi River Commission meeting in Vicksburg.
• Paid half the cost of an audit conducted for the airport board in order to receive a Federal Aviation Administration grant.
