Convenience, care, good medicine

Pharmacist Steven Pearson has worked in hospitals and corporate chain stores, but now he’s right where he believes he can do the most good for customers — running Express Care Pharmacy, where those he serves are familiar faces.
Pearson had been employed at Fred’s Pharmacy next to StatCare on James Street in McComb.
Fred’s was closing shop, and Pearson bought the business along with fellow pharmacist Marty Bigner in October 2018. They opened Express Care Pharmacy in the Fred’s location.
The transaction meant that none of the five employees would lose their jobs. Four have been there since it was run by Fred’s.
“We recognize customers by their faces and not by their prescription numbers,” Pearson said.
He’s also aware of their medical needs just by talking to them.
“Within the last 30 minutes, I’ve sent patients to their doctor. One seemed like she was having a congestive heart failure flare up, so I told her she needs to go see her doctor now.”
Pearson said being located next to StatCare, one of the busiest medical offices in McComb, has been good for both his business and the clinic’s.
“I had one of our customers come in here and he was in the middle of having an active heart attack, so I sent him over to StatCare,” he said. “Those guys, they’ll call and ask me questions and I’ll call and ask them questions. It’s good to have a working relationship with the doctor and they get to trust you.”
Pearson has been waiting for an influx of cold and flu patients, but he said that hasn’t been an issue so far this year, possibly because people are covering their faces and being more sanitary while trying to keep COVID-19 at bay.
But time of year generally associated with the peak of flu season is upon us and Pearson said anyone who hasn’t had a flu shot yet would do well to get one.
Flu shots aren’t the only injections Pearson and his staff will be giving. Pharmacists are expected to play a major role in the distribution of the COVID-190 vaccine.
Pearson said Express Care Pharmacy will likely distribute Moderna’s version of the vaccine, which is expected to receive emergency approval fro the Food and Drug Administration this week. Moderna’s vaccine has less restrictive cold storage requirements than Pfizer’s vaccine, which began being distributed this week.
“We haven’t received final word when we’ll receive any vaccine yet,” Pearson said.
But the store isn’t just about shots and scripts. There’s a retial section with products including Topisaw General soaps and candles, Magnolia Soap & Bath products from New Albany, skin care products from Emogene & Co. of Okolona and hand towels and stationery from Southern Bird Co.
“We try to keep it local,” said Pearson’s wife Sara Beth, who oversees the retail end of the business. “Emogene has brought people because you can’t get it anywhere.”
