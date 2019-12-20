A judge and a constable joined the list of outgoing officials who plan to resign effective Dec. 31 to avoid missing a retirement check.
Northern District Justice Court Judge Bryan Harbour and Central District Constable Billy Young submitted their letters of resignation to Pike County supervisors Thursday.
They and four outgoing supervisors — Luke Brewer, Faye Hodges, Gary Honea and Chuck Lambert — will resign before the end of their term on Jan. 6 for retirement reasons.
Young retired and will be replaced by Mark Thompson, who won this year’s election. Harbour lost the election to Fulton Brewer.
Supervisors appointed Thompson and Brewer to serve in the six-day interim. The two, along with the four incoming supervisors — Robert Accardo, Lee Fortenberry, Jake Gazzo and Sam Hall — will take oaths of office at a Dec. 31 board meeting to cover the interval, then again at a Jan. 6 ceremony for all incoming officials.
Board settles with IRS
Supervisors agreed to pay the Internal Revenue Service $14,365 after the IRS determined the county had improperly paid constables, the county prosecutor and some other officials.
Supervisors said they followed state policy in treating constables as fee-paid officials rather than county employees and didn’t withhold benefits.
They did the same with a secretarial allotment for the prosecutor and smaller fee-paid duties for other officials.
The settlement covers just the year 2016. In return the IRS will not require payment for succeeding years, Lambert said.
Starting in January, supervisors will pay the employees according to IRS requirements.
“We’ve done it the way the state told us and the state auditors were happy with it, but this is an IRS thing,” Honea said.
Juvenile detention fees up
Supervisors received a letter from the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center, where Pike delinquents are housed, saying daily rates will go from $110 to $170 effective Jan. 1.
Lambert suggested youth court begin treating repeat juvenile offenders as adults when possible.
“Something’s got to get some attention some way, it appears like,” he said.
In other business, supervisors:
• Agreed to apply for a $75,045 juvenile drug court grant from the Department of Public Safety.
• Renewed a mapping agreement with ESRI for $12,676.
• Approved travel for election commissioner Trudy Berger to a five-day workshop at Greenville, S.C., and approved a $598 travel advance for William Johnson to attend a five-day mapping class in Baton Rouge, both in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.