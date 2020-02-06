A McComb man was in the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being shot at his home Tuesday night.
Summit Police Chief Kenny Cotton said his brother, Freddie “Toot” Cotton, 53, was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after he was shot twice at his home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He was in stable condition on Wednesday afternoon.
McComb police received a call about the shooting at 302 Martin Luther King Dr. just after 9:30 p.m., Detective Victoria Carter said.
Cotton was wounded in the hip, Carter said.
She said police have a suspect in the case but declined to identify the person until charges are filed. Carter said police are pursuing aggravated assault charges.
Investigators have not recovered a firearm or shell casings, and Carter wouldn’t speculate about the caliber weapon used.
The shooter fled the scene and dispatchers put out a bulletin for a burgundy passenger car soon thereafter and notified Summit police.
