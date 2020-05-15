South Pike officials are trying to cut down on the number of one-year emergency licenses utilized in the district.
Maria Felder, the district’s human resources director, said the district is requesting one-year licenses for seven teachers for next year, but four of those teachers are enrolled in programs that lead to full licensure.
“We’re trying to grow our own” teachers, Superintendent Donna Scott said. “There’s not a lot of people from outside coming into Magnolia.”
Felder said the district still needs teachers in several areas, notably math, in which the district still needs three teachers.
Scott said it’s important for the district to try to get all of its teachers fully certified.
“We can get hit if we continue to request emergency licenses,” Scott said. “We can lose a level on our accountability model.”
While the district is offering signing bonues for new teachers, Scott said the district cannot provide bonuses to teachers in certain areas to try to retain them.
“That would put us outside the guidelines, legally,” Scott said.
Scott said an outside foundation may be able to provide that kind of assistance, and board member Dr. Luke Lampton suggested that Scott ask former board member and school foundation head Sam Hall to meet with the board at its planned work session on June 4 to discuss creating such a retention program.
Scott noted that some of the needed math teachers are at the fifth- and sixth-grade level, where classes are departmentalized by subject.
While the district can change its class configuration away from departments, Scott said that would mean all the teachers at that level would have to have elementary education certification, which not all of the teachers currently in place do.
The board voted to rehire some of its teachers and most of its support staff positions, and also approved National Board Certification salary supplements if the state legislature funds them for the next year.
Board members delayed approval of salary scales for non-certified personnel until they get more information at the June 4 work session.
In other business, the board:
• Approved salary supplements for two speech-language pathologists certified by the American Speech-Language Hearing Association.
• Approved changing the district’s financial software.
• Postponed advertising for a timber sale on 16th section land.
• Made a final payment of $6,792 to Global Synthetics Environmental for replacement of lights at the district’s football field.
