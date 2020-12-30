Home to roost

Carl and Cindy Fuller of Summit, the first chicken growers for Sanderson Farms in Pike County, waved as their last batch of birds were driven off the farm by a few 18-wheelers earlier this month.
It had taken only one old school bus — affectionately called the “Biddy Bus” — to deliver their first batch on a 21-degree January night in 1992.
Twenty-nine years later, Carl will officially retire as a contract grower for Sanderson Farms on Jan. 17, 2021.
With a background in farming pigs, he got to work building four 420-by-40-foot chicken houses on his 105-acre property once he heard Sanderson Farms was coming to Pike County in 1991. He added two more houses a couple of years later.
Raising chickens had long been a dream job of Carl’s after seeing some of his family work in the business.
“I enjoyed it. It’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “We were very fortunate in the beginning.”
A sometimes lonely start that carried with it a big financial investment eventually led to the Fullers making several friends in the business and to more farmers coming aboard.
“We went all over the state talking to other farmers, learned a lot,” Carl said. “I’m thankful for the men that I had in the beginning. They were good honest men, and they taught us a lot.”
He credited the mentorship of Bud West, Sanderson Farms’ local manager at the time, and Mike Thames, the first person to work on the Fullers’ farm, with helping him get his footing.
Tending to the chickens’ needs at all hours — in any weather — made it a round-the-clock job for the whole family.
“If you don’t want to get dirty or hot and sweaty, you better not go into chicken farming,” Cindy said.
The jobs fall into three major categories: “Keep them fed. Keep water for them. Keep them comfortable,” Carl said.
Those jobs, especially the chickens’ comfort, are easier said than done, especially during extreme weather.
Hurricane Katrina and the resulting five-day loss of power at the Fullers’ farm in 2005 was one of the biggest hurdles Cindy and Carl remember from their career. Generators kept the systems running, but diesel fuel was hard to get.
Climate control was a key focus in the chicken houses and led to the biggest change they saw in the 29 years.
When they began, a system of curtains could be raised or lowered to control insulation. Once set, the farmers could leave the house for a longer time.
Now, 54-inch fans on the ends of the houses turn on to create a temperature-controlled wind tunnel of ventilation. This computerized system requires more regular monitoring to ensure the fans are working.
Computers changed the way chicken houses were run, but the Fullers kept some things traditional, especially checking on their birds in person.
“They’ve got all the computers and stuff today, but I couldn’t tell you what we were going to do until we walked in there and looked at the chickens. I’m not saying it’s bad, but it’s not what I’m used to,” Carl said.
“We learned to look at the chickens. They’ll tell you what they want,” Cindy added.
When they started, the Fullers would raise 22,400 birds per house, shipping them out at 4 pounds and 40 days old. Most recently, that had changed to 19,000 birds per house, sold at 6.75 pounds after 49 days.
An unexpected skill gained from years of tracking chicken size and weight, Carl and Cindy can’t look at chicken in a restaurant the same anymore. Cindy said they’ll often comment to each other what the chicken’s weight was based on the size of the piece.
That’s not to say it’s ruined their taste for it.
“It’s been their tradition for years that every day they sell chickens they go and get Popeyes,” said their daughter Leanne Andrews, adding that she always felt the custom was a little morbid.
Cindy laughed and defended the tradition as something she and Carl always looked forward to.
Andrews and her brother, Justin Fuller, were expected to pull their weight on the family farm, too.
“I was in seventh grade when we got them. It rocked my world. No more sleeping late,” Andrews said. “My little brother was in kindergarten, so he just grew up thinking that was normal. It was tough work, but it made me and my brother who we are.”
She praised the hard work she’s always seen her parents display and said that, like West and Thames, her father has become a mentor for newcomers.
The Fuller grandkids are also part of the farm’s legacy, especially this past July, when Carl and Cindy caught COVID-19 and were unable to work for a few days.
With the chickens now gone, Carl hopes to scrap as much of his equipment as he can but said some of it is old, installed when he originally built the houses.
He plans to convert some of the chicken houses into barns for his 200 cows.
Looking forward to a retirement without the stress of constant chicken care, Cindy pondered learning a new skill.
“Now we just have to learn how to sleep late,” she said.
