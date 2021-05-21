TYLERTOWN — Students in the Walthall County School District will return to a slightly eased dress code in the fall semester.
School board members voted unanimously Tuesday to allow students to wear blue jeans. The existing dress codes only allows khaki pants.
Career and Technology Center director Beth Cowart, who chaired the handbook review committee for this year, presented the recommendation, which she said was prompted by parent requests.
“We’ve had a number of parents with kids who are larger who have called and said they have a hard time finding khakis that fit,” Cowart said.
Jeans may not be a real solution to that problem, though.
“I’ve got three chunky monkeys at my house, and they can be hard to get clothes for,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bradley Brumfield said. “The style of jeans they wear today, they may not find in larger sizes, either.”
Board members said any jeans allowance in the dress code should specify that the pants cannot have prominent holes or rips, but must be whole, intact fabric.
Cowart said the dress code already says that pants cannot have rips or holes, but she could add that specifically to the entry for jeans in the code.
Cowart said district principals were not unanimous in seeking the addition of jeans as allowable school clothing, but a majority, by a 4-2 vote, supported the change.
Other changes to the handbook, which the board accepted unanimously, included:
• Adding consent forms for the issuance of Chromebooks and for video and audioconferencing.
• Allowing students with 20 or more consecutive absences to be dropped from rolls and reported to the attendance officer.
• Codified that three tardies will be considered as one absence.
• Made use of tobacco products on campus a more serious offense, and added vaping and bullying and cyberbulling to the list of most serious offenses.
• Added the technology handbook to the overall student handbook.
• Noted that the district’s Chromebooks are under an insurance program that will repair them at no cost to the parents of students who borrow them. Parents are responsible for lost or stolen Chromebooks, chargers and cases.
