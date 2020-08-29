COVID-19 has turned society upside down for months now.
Many businesses were closed more than a month. The last school year was cut short, and students are going back to school this fall in fits and starts, if at all. Hospital procedures were disrupted, and visitation was curtailed while patients were admitted for treatment.
But surely the most painful consequence of the precautions taken to contain COVID-19 is the closure of access to assisted living and nursing home facilities, in an attempt to prevent some of the people most likely to contract the virus from doing just that.
Despite those efforts, such facilities nationwide and locally have suffered outbreaks of the virus, raising the anxiety level for the families on the outside, even if they see their relatives and believe they are being well cared for.
n n n
Beverly Welch of McComb talked with the Enterprise-Journal on Tuesday about her mother, Ima Jean Dunaway, who resides at Courtyard Nursing and Rehabilitation, and the care she missed giving to her mother personally.
Up to then, her mother had escaped the virus, but she learned Tuesday night that Dunaway had just tested positive for the virus.
“I’m just praying that she will be OK,” Welch said.
She said her mother has been at Courtyard for two years, after Welch, as the only child, had spent some time acting as her mother’s caregiver.
Dunaway had lived in a senior apartment near the hospital, but the early signs of dementia led Welch to seek a facility where she could have more assistance available.
Before COVID-19 precautions were put in place, “I was (at Courtyard) almost every day,” Welch said. “I would brush her teeth. I brushed her hair. I made sure she was clean, and I got her laundry, and I would go to activities with her there.”
She last saw her mother in person, with the ability to do all those things she was used to doing, on March 8.
Since then, “it’s been stressful,” she said.
While many family members of assisted living or nursing home facilities across the country have complained about restrictions they found overly burdensome and facility officials they found unhelpful, Welch has no complaints about the staff at Courtyard.
“The administration and staff there have gone out of their way to be helpful,” Welch said. “I have cell phone numbers for some of the staff, and I talk on the phone with my mother once or twice a week.”
While the situation is wearing on Welch, she said her mother doesn’t have the same problem.
“Sometimes when we talk, she sounds great,” Welch said. “With her dementia, she has no concept of time, but she still knows (Welch and her son Barry). She’s the happy type of dementia patient.”
She was happy to be able to go with Barry, who was home visiting from Florida, to Courtyard and see her mother through a glass door and talk with her with the help of a nursing aide’s cellphone.
She harbors some fears about what might happen to her mother while she’s not able to go in and take care of things like she used to.
“I just try to stay in contact with the administration. I don’t know what else I can do,” Welch said. “It’s been six months now, and that kind of freaks me out. I thought it wouldn’t be long, but it looks like there’s no end.”
Before learning her mother had apparently contracted COVID-19, she added, “I just pray she stays well. That’s all I can do.”
n n n
Residents at The Claiborne assisted living community have a sense of more normalcy after the height of the recent COVID-19 spread in the area.
Lisa Prestridge, the community’s executive director, said communal dining has returned, with adequate social distancing enforced by staff as needed and spaces not previously used for dining serving as dining space to help residents distance during that time.
The community is also holding Friday FUNdays, with crafting activities for residents spaced out to their own tables; Spirit Week, with residents dressing for each day’s theme, like school students on Homecoming weeks; and window visits or “porch chats with their families.
The spread The Claiborne’s staff is able to put between residents during those activities allows the residents to “still be safe, but still allow them to have the social aspect that is so important,” Prestridge said.
“Initially, our residents were just in their rooms, and they got their meals delivered. It’s good to see them coming out and enjoying each other again.”
The staff also helps residents use iPads to communicate with their families over the FaceTime app, which may help discourage any temptations to leave the community and visit family in person, which could raise the risk of a resident bringing COVID-19 into the building.
As mostly an assisted living community rather than a more traditional nursing home, many residents still have cars and could leave and go places on their own easily before COVID-19.
“That’s a challenging aspect” of life at the community, Prestridge said. “Living here, they really can’t make that choice, or they could put everybody in jeopardy. It really hasn’t been a problem, though. They have the same fear of the virus.”
Residents do go out for essential medical appointments, Prestridge said, and family members can periodically bring food items to their relatives. Family also sometimes bring prescriptions, though Prestridge said most of the pharmacies they deal with will deliver.
“This is a new challenge for everyone,” Prestridge said. “We follow the same guidelines as the traditional nursing homes ... (though) we may handle them differently.”
At Camellia Estates, a tablet computer is available for residents to use to FaceTime their families, and the facility sends out weekly emails updating families on the COVID status of the facility, executive director Misty Linder said.
Many residents do have their own phones to help them stay in contact with their families as well, she said.
Some, but not all, residents seem to feel better after being able to see their families on FaceTime, she said, but “it’s really a personal experience. We’ve seen good things come from it, but all of our residents want to be able to have visitors again.”
Linder noted that state and federal guidelines now set out rules for how to conduct outdoor visitations, where residents and family members must still observe social distancing of at least 6 feet and wear masks.
Though sometimes frustrated by the situation, “the families really understand why we have to do this, but it’s just hard,” Linder said. “Logically, you can understand, but not get emotionally why you can’t do what you want to do. It’s a hard way to live.
“We just have to figure out the safest way to do things and take it a day at a time.”
Unfortunately, she couldn’t point toward a light at the end of the tunnel.
Loosening restrictions “is all based on what we get from the state Department of Health and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” she said. “There’s so much that’s still unknown.”
n n n
After COVID-19 precautions locked down long-term care and medical facilities, Ava Madison never saw her mother again in a state where she could hear and understand what was happening around her.
Bea Greer, 97, lived at Camellia Estates for five years. She still largely had her mental faculties up until the lockdown, but couldn’t hear very well without her hearing aids.
Shortly after the lockdown, Madison said she was refused entry to visit her mother and deliver a bag of goodies. On April 16, she received a call saying her mother had tested positive for the virus.
She said she was eventually allowed to send in a hamburger in a storage container and a diet soda to treat her mother, and she made a series of posters that were taken inside and posted on Greer’s walls.
Greer tested positive for the virus three times, Madison said, before finally returning a negative result on June 23. She died the next day, and was buried June 26 during a private graveside service because of virus precautions.
Pictures Madison was sent of her mother showed a woman wasting away as the virus kept a stubborn hold on her. Madison eventually made plans to move her mother to a hospice setting, but she never got the chance.
“Hospice was trying to get her in, so I could love her before she died,” Madison said. “She died before I could.”
For Madison, the situation was “horrific. I’m praying for peace.
“I think the isolation is worse than the COVID with the elderly,” she said. “No matter how many doctors and nurses they might see, they’re scared and lonely without their families. Their relatives would be more careful than anybody. They’d wear a haz-mat suit if they had to. They’d do anything to keep their relatives safe.”
Madison isn’t the only family member who sees isolation as a peril for the elderly.
Jill Didon, responding to a Facebook post, said Greer, her grandmother, was used to receiving frequent visits from Madison and other family and close friends.
“She went from these guaranteed reliable visits to being isolated for months,” Didon said. “It’s hard to not in the very least partially blame isolation for her passing,” Didon wrote.
n n n
Lee Ann Price also has those concerns. Her mother, Betty Greer, has been at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation for seven years, and similarly is sequestered there.
“My mom’s mental state is one of the main reasons that she is in a nursing home,” Price said. “The damage this is doing to her saddens me to no end.”
She said she doesn’t understand the rigidity and extent of some of the rules that are in place.
“A lot of (the regulations) I can understand, but there are a few that are absurd,” Price said.
Regulations on the Mississippi State Department of Health website call for:
• No group social activities or visits.
• Signs discouraging non-essential visitation and instructing ill visitors to stay away from the facility.
• Only allowing visitors for residents receiving end-of-life care.
• Permitting visitation if conditions allow to family members only, if the supervising health professional considers it safe.
• Encouraging electronic visitation.
Within facilities, residents are supposed to do many of the same things the general public is encouraged to do: Wear masks, especially in close proximity to other people; practice social distancing; cancel trips that are not medically necessary; refrain from group activities and communal dining.
Guidelines for reopening assisted living facilities and nursing homes were revised by state health officials on Aug. 21.
Under those revisions, such facilities may create spaces and set terms for outdoor visitation if they are not in an area covered by Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order covering areas that are mandated to keep heightened mitigation measures in place.
While visitation issues have frustrated Price, she said several different employees have helped by allowing her mother to FaceTime with her on their phones.
“My mother is mentally and cognitively declining,” Price said. “She’s confused a lot when I talk to her on her personal phone, and depressed.
I’m grateful for the things the nursing home has done for my mother, but some of the rules given on the state level make no sense ... What I wouldn’t give right now to bring my mom some good food!”
n n n
Jackie Clark of McComb has tried to stay in as close contact as possible with her mother, Bessie Lambert, who is at Diversicare in Tylertown.
She’s actually had little trouble doing that, as she heeded the information from a doctor friend that COVID-19 would be a long-term problem and bought her mother a tablet computer for outside communication.
With the help of various nurses, aides or other staff, Lambert is able to FaceTime with her family on a regular basis. Clark said she and her daughter, Jessica Niemeyer, have been able on many occasions to see Lambert through a window at the facility.
Clark returned a call to the Enterprise-Journal on Tuesday to talk about her mother and their situation, and said she had been on the phone with her mother to maintain a family tradition.
“I turned 60 today,” Clark said. “Mom always calls at 9:57 on the day of my birth. We’re holding onto traditions as best we can.”
Lambert, too, has celebrated a birthday in the shadow of COVID-19. She turned 80 on June 3, and Clark said she sent in a special meal and a birthday cake to help her celebrate.
“I think she ate on that two or three days,” Clark said. “The birthday cake got shared around the building.”
Lambert contracted COVID-19 recently, Clark said, and noted wryly that, given some of her mother’s symptoms, “there is a good reason toilet tissue was sold out. She is still feeling poorly, but much better.”
Clark had no complaints about dealing with Diversicare staff, saying they were quick to call about potential problems and open to suggestions for resolving situations.
“I’m not going to lie and say it has been easy.” she said. “I have never been away from my mother this long, I have never not hugged her neck for this long, I have never not been there for her birthday, and she has never missed mine.
“I pray that soon we can visit again, but until then, we will hang in there, we will continue to do the things we have been doing since March.
“And everytime FaceTime shows up with Bessie Lambert, I’m gonna answer and be glad she is still around.
