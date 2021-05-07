Court officials played a videotaped interview Thursday in which a girl described how she and her younger sister allegedly stabbed and shot their mother to death when they were 14 and 12 years old.
At issue is whether the confession will be admissible in the first-degree murder trial of Amaroniya Hall, now 16 and out on bond. The case against her younger sister, represented by attorney John McNeil, is in juvenile court.
At Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors played a 90-minute video interview of Hall and, at times, her sister. Hall’s attorney Greg Malta maintained the interview should not be used at trial. It will be up to Pike County Circuit Court Judge Mike Taylor to make the call.
Former Pike County chief detective Chris Bell testified he received a call on the night of Jan. 4, 2019, about the incident at 1088 Lawson Road east of Magnolia in which the girls’ mother, Ericka Hall, was slain.
Bell said he interviewed the younger sister, then Hall, then both of them together at the Pike County jail early Jan. 5.
At times the girl’s father, Eddie Isaac, was present during the interviews.
At Malta’s request, the interview with the younger sister was not played in court Thursday, but Bell said, “She had said that the older sister was the one that shot her mom.”
Bell acknowledged he had been married to the girls’ great-aunt, Earnestine Bell, and lived on an adjacent road but was divorced and had moved prior to the slaying.
Assistant District Attorney Rodney Tidwell played the video of Hall’s interview in court.
Video confession
In the interview, Bell read Hall her rights and she signed a waiver. For the next 35 minutes Hall denied any involvement in the killing.
“When I left Mama, she wasn’t dead,” Hall told Bell.
Bell left the interview room and returned with her father, leaving them alone. After awhile, Hall told him, “We both did it.”
She then told Isaac, and later Bell, that the girls were angry because their mother had taken their cell phones. Hall claimed the younger sister hatched a plot to kill their mother, who was in her bedroom at the time.
According to Hall, she stepped outside while the younger sister told her mother someone was at the door. When she came out, “I tried to stab her. Then she grabbed the knife,” Hall said.
The younger sister stabbed the mother, who ran screaming for help. The younger sister then got a gun — reportedly a .25-caliber pistol — and shot her, Hall said.
When their mother didn’t die, “I grabbed the knife and stabbed her again,” Hall said.
“I didn’t come up with it but I went along with it,” Hall said of the plan. “She (her sister) was like, ‘I can’t stay in this house no longer. I got to do something.’ ”
Bell told Hall he believed she, not the younger sister, planned the killing.
“I know you and your mom got into it a lot,” Bell said. “I know you had fist-fights.”
“A lot of times,” Isaac added.
Later in the interview, Bell brought the younger sister into the interview room.
“I didn’t do nothing,” she said.
When Hall described the younger sister’s alleged involvement, she sobbingly shouted, “You’re lying!”
The girls began screaming at each other until Bell had Isaac leave the room, and the video ended.
Questioned by Tidwell, Bell said he never coerced or threatened Hall to confess, and she did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Bell said Isaac had demanded to attend the interview.
Objections to video
Malta raised numerous objections to the way the interview was conducted. He noted that several other detectives were available to handle the case, “but you, their uncle who actually knew them, were the one who interviewed them,” he told Bell.
Malta suggested Hall might have been intimidated by the smallness of the room, her seat in the corner and Bell’s much greater size. Malta said Hall hadn’t slept for 20 hours and hadn’t been offered food. He said her father wasn’t present when she was read her rights, consented to DNA and had gunshot residue samples being taken.
Malta said Bell should have halted the interview when it was clear that Hall didn’t want to talk. He noted that Bell asked her 44 questions to which she did not respond.
Malta pointed out that Bell pulled Hall’s chair toward him twice when she refused to respond, and “batted her hands down and said, ‘Look at me.’ ”
Malta also went into more detail about the mother’s alleged abuse of the girls, saying she would strip them naked and whip them with extension cords, or beat them with a piece of metal broom handle.
Earnestine Bell, a licensed therapist and the girls’ aunt, testified that Hall was capable of understanding her rights when she waived them.
For the defense, Isaac said he told Bell he wanted to be present when his daughters were interviewed, but missed out on the first part, after which Bell invited him in since he couldn’t get information from Hall.
Tidwell pointed out that Isaac has three prior felony convictions, including failure to support minor children, and was recently arrested on another charge.
Malta presented two expert witnesses: psychologist Dr. John Goff, to say Hall was not capable of understanding her rights, and Dr. Lloyd Grafton, who critiqued Bell’s interview methods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.