Pike County supervisors authorized an oil exploration company to expand its activities into the northwest part of the county Monday.
Supervisors authorized ClearRock Geophysical to use county rights of way to conduct its exploration for $1,000.
Company spokesman Gary Stewart said ClearRock places geophones on the ground and sends vibrations into the earth to record seismic data. He compared the process to an MRI or CT scan.
ClearRock has already been exploring in northeast and southwest Pike County. The northwest probe will extend into Amite and Lincoln counties and cover some 15 square miles, Stewart said.
Questioned by District 5 Supervisor Lee Fortenberry, Stewart said there are no plans to extend the operation into southwest Pike County.
In another matter, supervisors received a request from Pike County Extension Coordinator Don Smith for additional funding to hire a county agent in charge of agriculture, natural resources and 4-H. That position has been vacant since the retirement of Lamar Adams in 2019.
The Extension Service is asking the county for $15,000, which is $4,185 more than budgeted.
Supervisors said they’re OK with the increase but not during the middle of a fiscal year. The county’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1, while the state’s starts July 1.
Smith said he’s in the process of preparing his annual budget and requested the money for the upcoming year.
“The opening won’t happen till after the money is approved,” he said, noting no one has been hired for the job.
Supervisors said they will consider the request when drawing up their next annual budget.
In other business, supervisors:
• Agreed to rent the multipurpose complex to Parklane Academy for its prom April 24.
• Noted the hiring of Tyreek D. Magee as a deputy sheriff.
• Approved payment of Neel-Schaffer invoices for February totaling $75,844.
• Voted 4-1, with Tazwell Bowsky opposing, to to approve a final payment of $18,408 to Neel-Schaffer for engineering work on the Bogue Chitto River erosion control project at Holmes-ville.
• Agreed to advertise for bids to grade part of the National Guard property at Gateway Industrial Park along with a spec site for prospective industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.