While McComb residents aren’t expected to see a property tax increase next year, they can expect a significant jump in their water bill in October.
Rising water charges are part of the “permanent fix” city officials have proposed to balance the water and sewer fund.
During a second review Tuesday of the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget before the public hearing next month, City Administrator David Myers unveiled an $11.86 raise in the base water bill for residents, which is about a 15% increase.
“We found a fix to make sure we have enough money that’s going into the water and sewer fund. What I’m bringing to the board is what I and the staff have determined is a permanent fix to the shortage,” he said. “We propose an increase in the entire water bill — water, sewer and capital improvement — by $11.86.
“This increase will fix that problem that has been out there for a while,” Myers added. “The can has been kicked down the road. The problem is not going away.
“This was the suggested fix from Neel-Schaffer three years ago. ... Not to blame anybody. You know times were good and the city had money. That fund was just flushing and nobody was watching it.”
Myers said the increase came after years of over-inflated estimates in the water and sewer fund left the city in a bind on paying its monthly loans associated with the fund.
Myers said if nothing is done, the state will recover the loans by withholding part of the city’s monthly sales tax payments.
“This decrease was due to over-budgeting water and sewer sales,” he said. “We went back to last year’s figures. They were more accurate, more real and not inflated numbers.
“There is also a large decrease in customers. ...We have definitely lost customers over the years.
“We were short in revenue by $873,500. Adjustments were made and the expenses were decreased by $150,281. The remaining shortfall will be a balanced by an increase in water bills.
The significant jump was necessitated by the fact that over the past three years, the city only rose its water rates by 3% despite the last water study showing the city would need to increase rates every year for three years to keep the fund balanced.
Selectman Michael Cameron asked if the city could push back its water increase another year, and Myers said that was not an option, insisting that something had to be done.
Selectman Devante Johnson said the city should hold a public forum to discuss the hike, and Myers noted that the public hearing for the budget set on 4 p.m. Aug. 17 before the board’s next work session would serve that purpose.
Despite the increase in water rates, the city boasted there will be no millage hike. Myers said the city is doing well in sales tax revenuea and seeing an overall increase in revenue by 50% each month, adding that there is “a lot of money floating around because of COVID.”
This boon translated to about a $200,000 increase in the projected sales tax revenue for the city to $6 million, along with an overall increase of about half a million, raising the projected budget from $11,158392 to $11,690,100.
Myers said the added income will cover additional salaries for the police and fire departments as well as the purchase of three new police cruisers.
The city had another unexpected windfall in the form of $270,000 from the state’s modernization tax, which comes from taxes generated through internet sales.
This money can only be used in capital improvement and has been used to purchase a new tractor with boom arm attachment, and will be used to buy at least one more piece of equipment this year, pending board approval.
This unexpected cash freed up money from the city’s public works fund, which was transfered over to the zoning fund to double the city’s demolition fund from $40,000 to $80,000. Zoning, Inspections and Permits Director Henry Green said the increase will go into performing a set of demolitions in the spring and fall of next year.
Myers said there would also be a 3% raise to all city employees, excluding himself, in the next fiscal year.
n n n
Before the board discussed the budget, the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System Director Darlene Morgan addressed the board, asking for a 2% increase in the library’s funding.
She said the raise in funding will serve to give library employees a raise, which would be the first raise in two years, noting that the library’s state personnel grant was reduced to $78,762 from $79,008.
“The 2% increase is mainly going to go into raising salaries for our employees who have not had a raise in more than two years now,” she said. “They deserve something for their efforts.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked Morgan how much the library would get in from the American Rescue Act, and she said about $35,000.
With the proposed increase, the library system has a balanced budget totaling $946,376.
