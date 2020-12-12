Two Pike County residents were injured in a head-on collision Thursday morning on Magnolia-Progress Road, with local officials saying they were recovering after being transfered to Southwest Mississippi Regional
Medical Center.
Timothy McNett, 66, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 and Kentavious Brumfield, 20, was driving a 2004 Lexus GS when the two vehicles collided near the intersection of Magnolia-Progress and Pumping Station roads around 9:30. A sheriff’s spokesman wasn’t sure which direction either vehicle was travelling.
The cause of the wreck had not been determined as of Friday, sheriff’s officials said.
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said the McNett sustained minor injuries, while Brumfield’s injuries were more severe.
