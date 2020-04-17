A sheriff’s deputy was hailed a hero for trying to shield his wife from the monster Easter Sunday tornado that killed them both as family and friends said their goodbyes during the couple’s funeral on Thursday.
Hundreds of people gathered on a sunny day at Sartinville United Methodist church for the funeral services for Robert and Paula Ainsworth.
The Ainsworths were among four Southwest Mississippi residents who died in the tornado. Walthall County resident Maxie Lowe III also was killed Sunday.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said a fourth Walthall County resident died of his injuries from the tornado. Local authorities did not immediately identify that person Thursday, pending notification of next of kin.
The Ainsworths were laid to rest in adjoining plots as friends, family and colleagues gathered near a back corner of the Sartinville Cemetery.
Robert Ainsworth, 60, a Lawrence County sheriff's deputy, lived up to the law enforcement duties of serving and protecting, Sheriff Ryan Everett said.
Everett, a personal friend of Robert’s, said a few words during the graveside service.
"Robert went through the full-time police academy in Hattiesburg and passed it with flying colors," Everett said. "Robert was always one of those guys that you can always count on to help you not only as an officer but also as a stranger that he never met. If they needed the shirt off his back worse than he did, then he never asked any questions, he would always deliver."
Everett said he also knew Paula, who was a former deputy clerk with the Lawrence County Justice Court and was working as a in the same position with the Walthall County Justice Court at the time of her death.
Everett recalled going to school with the Ainsworths’ daughters, Stephanie and Savannah, adding that he had known Paula longer than Robert.
The Rev. Dan Campbell, the pastor of Sartinville United Methodist Church, officiated the service.
Lawmen from multiple law enforcement agencies, including sheriff’s departments in Lawrence, Marion and Walthall counties, as well as volunteer firefighters from Lawrence County and other agencies attended the funerals.
An honor guard from the Marion County Sheriff's Department fired a 21-gun salute and a bugler played taps for Deputy Ainsworth, who also was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Desert Storm.
Two Lawrence County deputies folded the flag that draped the casket of Deputy Ainsworth and presented it to his father, Billy Ainsworth.
In addition to their years of service in law enforcement and the court system, Robert and Paula were remembered for being a loving couple who loved their family.
"To get up and say anything about these two other than they were perfect for each other, I would be doing y'all, them and their families an injustice," Everett said. "Robert and Ms. Paula, they were always forthright, positive thinkers. They never had a negative word to say about anything, much less anybody."
