Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves again begged Mississippians to wear face masks, noting a severe shortage of hospital beds as medical centers fill up across the state — and Pike County saw a jump in 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death on Tuesday.
Reeves said there are 805 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state and another 126 to 254 with presumed positive cases.
He said 16% to 17% of coronavirus tests are coming back positive — the highests it’s been — and that number is usually 2%.
“That is by far the largest number since March 11, when we received our first case,” he said. “This is real. … The best thing you can do is the little things. Do the little things so we don’t have to do the big things with government regulation.”
This is coupled with the fact that the state is running out of ICU beds in hospitals statewide.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said it doesn’t just affect COVID-19 patients when hospitals run out of beds.
“It is really tight and it is hurting patient care not just for COVID. Whatever you have, you still don’t have an ICU bed,” he said, naming different hospitals around the state, including two major Jackson hospitals with only one bed left between the two of them.
“Heart attacks aren’t going to stop because we have COVID patients. They are going to keep going,” Reeves said.
The state recently suspended elective surgeries until the spread of the virus slowed.
Reeves said local leaders need to support the wearing of masks.
“We have got to get our compliance up. We are not enemies with each other,” he said. “Our enemy here is the virus, and we have to do everything we can to keep the spread of the virus down.”
Reeves said shaming someone for their decision to wear or not wear a mask is unhelpful.
“Those who are naturally skeptical. … if you shame them it is going to make their resolve stronger.”
When asked if he might enact a statewide lockdown, he said he would rather not, noting the new orders for 13 counties should be enough.
“Nothing is off of the table but we are going to work very hard not to shut down private businesses,” he said. “If you are concerned about more shutdowns, the best way to guard against that is to wear masks.”
Reeves also dismissed the notion of herd immunity, noting that it would take years with over 3,000 cases a day before the state would reach that status.
“It is a goal to get herd immunity, but it is not a strategy,” he said.
Dobbs agreed.
“To get to herd immunity as a safe and effective vaccine, it would be intolerable to get there,” he said. “It is a false choice between health and economy.”
There was a total of 862 with 23 deaths total in the state of Mississippi Tuesday for a total of 37,542 cases and 1,272 deaths. One of those was in Pike County and another in Walthall. None of the new reported deaths came from death certificates.
Pike County had 17 new confirmed cases on Tuesday rising to 528 cases. Lincoln went up to 541 cases, Amite County had 118, Franklin 58, Lawrence 218, Walthall 289 and Wilkinson 104.
Counties, cities, eligible for CARES Act funds
Reeves said Tuesday that counties and municipalities can now apply for federal CARES Act funds to help offset the costs of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Reeves said 20 to 30 municipalities have already applied for reimbursement.
Some $70 million in federal monies is open to municipalities to receive 75% reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 25% from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the governor said.
“I know it is not enough, but it is something,” he said “It is a start. It is necessary, and we are going to do everything we can to get it out quickly. … MEMA is the right entity to do this. They do it every single day.”
MEMA director Greg Michel said that not all expenses are covered by the program, and all local governments will get a set amount by population.
Michel also said that municipalities will be able to apply for the CARES Act money through the same process as disaster relief, but there will have to be a new program for them to receive the 25% reimbursement from MEMA.
Michel said applications for public assistance are being accepted and the MEMA applications will be available Aug. 3 through Oct. 15.
