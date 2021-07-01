A relative of a man shot to death June 4 outside a Starnes Road residence told Pike County supervisors the family is upset about the lack of information about the investigation.
Ellis Ray Magee Jr., 33, of Liberty, was shot to death at 1031 Starnes Road. No one has been charged.
Magee’s cousin, Lakeisha Smith, said the family wants an update.
“We are just distraught,” she said. “We don’t have any answers. We have heard nothing from the police. We are very angry.”
Supervisors expressed sympathy, but said they have no jurisdiction over the sheriff’s department.
Sheriff James Brumfield, who was at the board meeting, said the case is far from closed.
“I have personally met with Mr. Magee’s wife. There is an ongoing investigation.” he said.
“The point of contact is his wife. She is the only person I will talk to.”
Magee was shot multiple times with a .40-caliber Glock handgun.
Last week his family told the Enterprise-Journal he had gone to Starnes Road to buy junked cars when a neighbor confronted him.
District Attorney Dee Bates said the case will go before a grand jury to determine if charges will be filed.
