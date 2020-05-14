Summit officials appear eager to give hazard pay to police officers working during the coronavirus pandemic, although it’s uncertain whether the expense would be reimbursed by the federal government.
“In light of COVID-19 and first responders working, I noticed McComb and some other cities are paying their first responders a little bit of extra money for those who worked during this time,” Summit Police Chief Kenny Cotton told the town council on Tuesday.
He suggested Summit do the same for its police officers and suggested about $30 extra a day for the duration of the pandemic.
With two full-time officers working on two shifts per day, that would be $600 per week, not including extra costs associated with fringe benefits and payroll taxes.
“That sounds reasonable to me,” Councilman Lester Jones said.
“Hazard duty pay is very important,” Councilman Joe Lewis said.
Mayor Percy Robinson said he received a memorandum about the topic from the Mississippi Municipal League that said it’s up to individual cities and towns to decide whether to pay hazard pay.
The memo said FEMA might reimburse 75% of the costs for hazard pay for officers working during a declared emergency if towns already had a hazard pay policy in place. It also said the federal agency would likely question why newly enacted policies were put in place, and that there were no guarantees for receiving a FEMA reimbursement.
Summit has no hazard pay policy in place.
Magnolia aldermen recently approved a temporary 4% raise for its essential workers in lieu of hazard pay after initially voting down the proposal.
“Magnolia’s doing it, McComb’s going it,” Councilwoman Pauline Monley said. “We’re going to take care of the people of Summit.”
However, Robinson said Wednesday that he called other cities to get their take on the issue and learned that neither McComb nor Gloster or Brookhaven are paying hazard pay.
He noted that the expired stay-at-home order virtually shut down most businesses in town and sales tax revenues for most of March and all of April will be dramatically reduced, which will be felt when the town gets ready to write its 2020-21 budget in the coming months.
The issue popped up after the council had gone through its agenda and Jones and Monley suggested amending the agenda to vote on the matter immediately.
“Give me time to look at the budget and find out what it’s going to do to the budget,” Town Clerk Deborah Price said.
Council members indicated that they wanted to hold a special called meeting later in the week to take up the issue, but a meeting had not been set as of Wednesday.
