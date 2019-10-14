Children’s advocacy center opens branch in Lincoln County

In most cases, the need for an expansion of a second office for an agency or business would be welcome news, but that’s not the case for the staff of the Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center, who would rather work themselves out of a job.
The agency, which interviews children suspected of being the victims of child abuse and provides therapy for children who experienced abuse or witnessed violent crimes, recently opened a satellite office in Lincoln County.
Child Advocacy Center spokeswoman Brooklyn Schmidt told the McComb Exchange Club on Thursday that the Brookhaven office will conduct forensic interviews and provide therapy four days a week.
The Exchange Club, whose national service project is child abuse prevention, presented the center with a donation.
The child advocacy center, one of 11 in Mississippi and 900 nationwide, receives no state funding. Its operational budget comes from proceeds from the Victims of Crime Act, the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi, the United Givers of Southwest Mississippi, Mississippi Lifeline, appropriations from the counties it serves, donations and fundraisers. The center is getting ready to sell angel Christmas tree ornaments, which is one of its biggest annual fundraisers.
In 2018, the Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center served 501 children, including 197 boys and 304 girls.
Of them, 126 were ages 0-6, 227 were ages 7-12 and 145 were ages 13-18.
Sexual abuse accounted for the majority of the cases, with 271. Another 149 children were the victims of physical abuse, 120 were neglected, 20 witnessed crimes, 76 were endangered by parents’ or guardians’ drug activity and 84 were listed as “other” reasons.
The perpetrators in those crimes included 233 parents, 278 step parents, 85 other relatives, 37 significant others of parents, 53 other known persons and 55 unknown persons.
Schmidt said national statistics indicate that 90% of sexually abused children know their abuser, 30% of abusers are family members, 60% are someone the family trusts, 40% are an older or more powerful child and 10% are by a stranger.
She said the first defense of an accused abuser is to say that the victim lied.
“They don’t want to give the children credibility,” she said.
However, nationally, cases show that just 2 to 5% of all abuse allegations turn out to be false.
Just over half of abusers, however, managed to convince other adults that the children were lying.
As a result, about three in four victims of child abuse don’t say anything until they’re adults.
Child abuse has longterm societal repercussions, Schmidt noted. Nationally, 14% of men in prison and 36% of women in prison were abused as children.
Victims of abuse are more likely to become pregnant as teenagers, abuse their own children and develop psychological disorders, all but ensuring a never-ending cycle of abuse generation after generation.
“All of this stuff goes up and up and up if they were abused as a child,” she said.
If a child reports being abused, the adult entrusted with that information should listen and remain calm and don’t ask too many questions, Schmidt said.
“We want them to have their one-on-one interview and let them tell the truth,” she said. “Be supportive. Don’t put words in their mouth. Take notes. Don’t punish, and thank them for coming forward.”
Schmidt noted that the concept of children’s advocacy centers was formed after a grandmother complained to an Alabama district attorney that her granddaughter, who had been abused, kept having to talk about what happened to her to numerous people.
“”He saw just a huge need for this, a huge need to reduce trauma on the child, he family and everyone involved,” she said.
“Child abuse is happening,” Schmidt said. “We’re not wanting to create child abuse cases. We’re wanting to help the ones who are already being abused.”
