Debris cleanup from the April 23 tornado in McComb should be finished by June 22, the city board learned Thursday.
The city board unanimously approved payments of $14,852, $28,137 and $32,073 to Debris Tech for monitoring cleanup efforts and $348,861 to Land Company Development for the disposal of debris.
Selectman Donovan Hill voiced concerns over the payments, noting that the city is in a financial crisis and does not have the money to continue making payments like these for long.
“There has to be some way to get around this,” he said. “I just think the question should be posed with COVID-19 being the reason.”
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said the reason there were three payments on one agenda was that Debris Tech was late on submitting invoices.
Hill asked Mayor Quordiniah Lockley if the city could burn the debris instead of having Land Company Development mulch it and ship it to a landfill, but Lockley said the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has already said no.
Selectman Devante Johnson asked if the city could effectively cut costs by having the Public Works Department monitor the work, but Lockley said the city does not have enough employees or equipment.
The city could forego monitoring the debris to save money, but it would cause it to lose a chance at 75% reimbursement of the costs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Lockley has said it might take a long time for FEMA’s reimbursement to come through, noting that the city just got the last reimbursement payment from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency earlier this year for Hurricane Isaac, which occurred in 2012.
Hill said he understood the need for the companies the city hired for clean up but believes “it could be done cheaper.”
The board also discussed adding new options to the water billing system the city currently uses. Before voting to approve ratifying the mayor’s signature on a $7,500 payment to renew a contract with Ampstun Corp, the company responsible for the city’s web-based billing system, Selectman Ronnie Brock mentioned that the system they are using is capable of more features, including bill notifications and pay-by-text.
McComb utility billing specialist Tabitha Lambert told the board that the upgrade would be no extra cost, but the board would have to approve a new contract. City Administrator Dirkland Smith said he learned about the upgrade in early March around the time of the beginning of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Brock asked why Smith never followed up about it. He said it was because he asked the billing department to look into other systems
“This came up at the beginning of the coronavirus,” Smith said. “The reason why I asked them to look into other things is because the board had mentioned once before they wanted to move to a system or way to make things much easier, more automated. ... So, before I pulled the trigger on that, I had to look at different companies to reach out to.
“I wanted to first make sure was there one system that can do everything. If not, then we can go with that. It didn’t make sense to have four or five different systems, and nobody is talking to each other.”
The board asked Smith to get a contract written and reviewed by city attorney Angela Cockerham, so the board can vote on it as soon as possible.
For the third voting meeting in a row, Brock voted against the consent docket, primarily because of his issue with three items in the claims docket. Brock has repeatedly declined to explain the issue he had, claiming it has to do with legal matters. Johnson also voted against the consent docket alongside Brock.
In other news, the board:
• Approved a $3,537 payment to Risk Services of Louisiana Inc. for accident insurance at various recreational facilities.
• Authorized a $1,167 payment to Secure Networks, LLC, for the annual renewal of the Barracuda Backup appliance and hardware along with another year of cloud storage for their backups.
• Made a proclamation recognizing June 11, 2020, as a “Day of Healing,” and a proclamation recognizing the month of June as Juneteenth month.
• Waived the $50 bathroom deposit fees for The Baertown Park Juneteenth Celebration to be held June 20, and waived the same deposit for the Baertown Reunion to be held Sept. 5.
• Went into a short executive session to discuss legal matters. Lockley said after the meeting, the executive session was about a court case being handled by former board attorney Wayne Dowdy.
