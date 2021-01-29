McComb city officials butted heads Tuesday night over whether they should advertise for city court jobs or appoint people to them based on recommendations by selectmen.
The argument started when the board amended the agenda to include the hiring of a new prosecutor pro tempore because the previous one, Conisha T. Hackett, decided to not take the position after finding another job.
Selectman Devante Johnson introduced Ben Rowley before the board, and selectmen hired him in a 5-0 vote. Johnson, along with selectmen Ronnie Brock, Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams, voted for the hire. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
Before the vote, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said his position is that while the board is free to hire Rowley, the position should be advertised.
“I’ve looked and looked and looked, and we are busy filling positions without advertising. I would have loved for us to advertise before he came with a recommendation,” Lockley said of Johnson. “I just think we need to announce it for those who are interested — give them an opportunity to say, ‘I’m interested.’ It is not that I have anything against Ben Rowley. Don’t get me wrong. I’m just saying we should run the process.”
Cameron agreed, adding that he believes it creates a conflict when selectmen could bring up hires in meeting agenda amendments without warning.
“Did we open this position up? How did this appointment come?” he said. “When do we choose to open a position up, and when do we choose to allow to bring someone before the board?”
Johnson said every court position the board has filled was not advertised.
“When I saw the from Ms. Hackett — she was somebody that I brought before the board to hire at the time. I told the city administrator about it, and she informed me that the court ... they need someone because the prosecutor is having to recuse herself because of conflicts, and they needed someone tomorrow,” Johnson said.
He said the position needed to be filled as soon as possible, noting that the city’s full-time prosecutor, Angela Miller, has had to recuse herself multiple times due to conflicts of interest with the people involved in some court cases.
Brock agreed that it is important to fill the position quickly, noting that the court would be held the next day and it needed a pro tempore. When asked, Rowley, who was in attendance, said he would start in the position the next day.
“Sometimes these jobs in court services require immediate action. This situation, it should have been acted on. I wish I would’ve acted on it before Selectman Johnson,” Brock said.
Cameron said just because that was the way things have been done, does not make it proper. Johnson said there is nothing in the charter that forces the city to advertise for these positions.
“I don’t disagree with anything that has been said. I also don’t say that it is right. There is a way of doing things. ... I would like to see a little more consistency and a little more structure on the way we do things,” Cameron said.
In other news, the board:
• Agreed to buy an ad in the Enterprise-Journal’s Perspective edition for $635.
• Authorized a $3,119 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department for the housing of city inmates for the month of November.
• Approved a $373 payment to ASCAP for music licensing at city events.
• Appointed Mitch Dorr to the McComb-Pike County airport board city position and Lynn Martin to the jointly appointed position between the city and Pike County.
• Approved a $1,500 payment to Southern Environmental Management and Specialties for asbestos inspection on structures on a list of properties to be demolished.
• Authorized the travel of the mayor, selectmen, city administrator, city clerk and a deputy city clerk to the Mississippi Municipal League summer conference in Biloxi in July.
• Met in executive session to discuss legal and personnel matters. Lockley said there was no action taken.
• Agreed to advertise for two Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center hospital board positions as well as one McComb School District school board position.
• Authorized Fire Chief Gary McKenzie to apply for the Assistance to Firefighters grant, for a new fire truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.