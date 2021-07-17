McComb officials were blindsided by the sudden resignation of the city board’s attorney as the city fights off a cornucopia of legal battles.
Board attorney Angela Cockerham officially turned in her letter of resignation effective immediately on Wednesday, a day after an extended executive session in which officials discussed “seven or eight” cases of pending litigation, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley confirmed.
Lockley said there is no replacement lined up for Cockerham, and he’s concerned about finding one.
“I was caught by surprise,” he said. “In the state of Mississippi, there aren’t a lot of lawyers with municipal experience, so finding one can be very difficult.”
City leaders would not give an official reason for Cockerham’s departure.
Lockley said he and City Administrator David Myers spoke with Cockerham but could not change her mind about leaving. The two did convince her to stay until the city could finish up a settlement regarding one of the cases and finish a contract for the MLK gym project.
The board held a special called meeting on Friday morning to discuss other matters of litigation, including that settlement and others.
The city board voted to withdraw a settlement on Tuesday before reversing that action in Friday’s 30-minute executive session. Selectman Ronnie Brock made the motion and Selectman Michael Cameron seconded. Brock, Cameron and Selectman Ted Tullos voted in favor of rescinding the rejection, while Selectman Devante Johnson voted against it. Selectmen Shawn Williams and Donovan Hill were absent.
The board also voted to authorize the city to enter into a settlement agreement. Cameron made the motion and Tullos gave the second.
Brock, Cameron and Tullos voted in favor of the motion. Johnson again voted against it.
