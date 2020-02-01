Pike County supervisors voted 3-2 Friday to grant at least part of Sheriff James Brumfield’s request for additional funding — $71,580 for new uniforms, bulletproof vests, duty rigs (holsters) and handguns.
That’s a fraction of his original $178,580 request that also included furniture, overtime pay and vehicles. And it’s nearly half his revised request of $138,580 presented at the last meeting at supervisors’ request.
Board president Sam Hall noted that the sheriff’s budget has $47,523 available already and advised against any additional allocation. Instead of buying new outfits for everybody, he suggested Brumfield just equip his new employees for now and do the rest later.
“I just can’t see us going against the budget for that,” Hall said. “I think we’ll be doing the taxpayers an injustice.”
But District 4 Supervisor Jake Gazzo offered a motion to transfer $71,580 — which would cover the uniforms, guns, vests and holsters — from an economic development fund. District 5 Supervisor Lee Fortenberry seconded the motion.
“To me this is public safety,” Fortenberry said.
“This is not safety. This is a want,” Hall countered, noting that allocating additional funds goes against the advice of the comptroller.
Gazzo said the amount is much less than the sheriff originally asked for.
“I feel like we compromised. We started at $180,000 and got it down to a respectable level,” he said.
Hall said he’d heard that Brumfield had already measured employees and ordered the uniforms.
Brumfield replied, “They have not been ordered yet because we didn’t have funding yet. It’s waiting on a phone call.”
The board voted 3-2 on Gazzo’s motion, with District 3 Supervisor Robert Accardo voting in support while District 1 Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky joined with Hall in opposing.
“I think we just did something that’s going to cause problems down the road,” Hall said. “When it comes to public money, you’ve got to be stewards and you cannot do something like this.”
County administrator Tami Dangerfield then advised Brumfield he can’t just make a phone call for the uniforms but rather must advertise for bids.
Brumfield said, “It’s going to be separate pieces — guns, vests, uniforms.”
“If the procurement is over $50,000, it has to be advertised,” Dangerfield said.
“We’re not going to go against state purchasing laws, I can assure you,” Brumfield said.
Dangerfield asked Brumfield to meet with her on the matter before making the purchases.
In prior meetings, Brumfield said deputies are wearing out-of-date bullet-proof vests and mismatched uniforms, and carry different caliber guns, some their own personal weapons. He said the vests should be up-to-date, guns the same caliber and the uniforms identical as a matter of public safety and employee morale.
