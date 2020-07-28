With less than 100 days left until November’s general election, officials are busy working on how to open polls during a pandemic, along with all of the usual challenges.
“It is a critical election, and we are doing everything we can to keep everybody safe,” Pike County Election Commission chair Trudy Berger said.
Voting precincts will be quite different this year. From extra cleaning and disinfecting to how voters interact with the voting machines, there are a mulitude of changes the election commissioners and local officials made for November.
“We cannot require voters to have masks,” Berger said. “It is not like a business where you can put a condition on somebody that is not set in the law. That is not going to fly.”
Berger said poll workers will have masks, gloves and Plexiglas between them and voters. On top of that, voters will be given disposable gloves to interact with the machine and will be asked to vote by using a paper straw to touch the machine.
Berger said the commissioners sent their grant application to the state, and plan to use most of their allotted CARES Act funds to increase voter education. She also noted that officials need to know how much the state plans to provide before the county can buy its own personal protective equipment and supplies.
In addition to these precautions, Berger said voters who are at a high health risk are encouraged to vote absentee.
Circuit Clerk Roger Graves said absentee balloting will open Sept. 21 and encouraged those who feel comfortable to come to his office to get walked through the process.
“Absentee voting will be very important this election. … We’ve had a few calls, but it is too early to take the information,” Graves said. “We are going to be ready for them, and we are going to make sure everyone is taken care of.”
Graves said it is easier for people to come to the circuit clerk's office to do the absentee voting process rather than through the mail because mail applications add many more complications, including a requirement for them to be notarized.
“There are ways to vote if they are not comfortable coming to the polls,” he said, adding that although there is no early voting in Mississippi, it is a good idea to get familiar with the list of excuses to get an absentee ballot.
Graves said his and the commissioners' plans are coming together, and he is proud of their progress.
“They are well prepared. I am very pleased with the way they want to handle the election,” Graves said of the commissioners.
Berger, who faces Julie Etheridge in a re-election bid for the District 4 Election Commissioner’s seat this year, said the county was instrumental in pushing for multiple changes for the election and to helping poll workers. The first change is that poll workers are eligible for hazard pay, and the other is that affidavit ballots will be sent to the state for processing, which will cut down on poll workers' overall workday by an hour.
She said these changes helped to further incentivize volunteering to be a poll worker. She noted that many poll workers are over the age of 65, placing them in the high-risk category, and she and the commissioners are doing their best to keep them and voters safe.
Berger said the commissioners plan to start outreach to recruit poll workers and hopes these incentives will encourage younger people to sign up for the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.