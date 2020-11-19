There was a half-page ad in the Jackson newspaper last week encouraging people to “Discover DeSoto.” It consisted of mostly a picture of what looks like a serene riverfront park.
On the same day, an audio clip aired on public radio in which the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said that, given the size of the outbreak of COVID-19 in DeSoto County, if he were to live there, he wouldn’t leave his house.
Communities should always promote tourism. But Dobbs’ words may have a bigger impact than that ad on the current number of visitors to DeSoto County.
