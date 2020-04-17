A protest Wednesday at the Michigan state Capitol is a good illustration of the tightrope that the nation’s governors must walk when they decide how to shut down an economy.
The Associated Press reported that thousands of flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Capitol building to complain about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extension to April 30 of her orders keeping people at home and most businesses closed.
The governor said she recognizes the pain caused by her orders, but said the state does not yet have the coronavirus under control. Detroit has been particularly hard hit, with hospitals there overwhelmed by virus patients.
There may be some lessons in this episode for Gov. Tate Reeves as he tries to manage Mississippi’s response to the virus.
It may be unwise, for example, to proclaim the entire state “open for business” at once. Reeves and health officials could divide the state into regions, or smaller groups of a few counties, and allow commerce to resume in each area when conditions indicate that it’s safe.
During the coming weeks, if larger-than-average infection rates are still present in some areas, then activity in those places should remain restricted. But where testing shows reduced infections, the public should be allowed tentative steps toward business as usual.
