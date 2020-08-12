Even though there had been reports for several days that the Big Ten was considering postponing its 14 schools’ fall sports, it was still both a surprise and a disappointment when the conference actually did it Tuesday.
The announcement was a surprise because it means the schools are putting millions of dollars of football TV and ticket revenue at risk. If the country gets the coronavirus under better control and the Big Ten is able to play the games in the spring, maybe the schools still get most of that money. But 2020 has proven many times that nothing is certain.
And the decision is a disappointment because, quite frankly, Americans could use a little bit of normalcy after five months of life in Virusland, and looking forward to football season definitely would help. The Big Ten just popped that balloon.
With this decision, sports affirms its place with schools as a primary measuring stick of America’s attempts to get past the virus. Both activities make it clear that we’re not past it yet. But just as clearly, there are different ways of tackling these problems, and we just have to wait and see what works best.
College football’s overall virus strategy has been cautious. The Big Ten may be the first of the Power Five conferences to postpone football, but a number of other schools beat them to it. Most prominently, the Mountain West Conference (Boise State, Fresno State and nine other universities) postponed football and its other fall sports this week. A total of 41 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools have said individually or through their conference that they will postpone games this fall.
What’s the point of playing a college game anyway if few or no fans can attend? So it will be no surprise if more Power Five conferences back away from football over the next few days. Reports say the Pacific 12 Conference has been considering it, and the Big Ten’s decision may tip the Pac 12 to the same conclusion.
Many of the nation’s large universities also operate medical schools, and school presidents surely are getting strong recommendations from their health leaders that the risks of playing outweigh the benefits.
At the same time, it seems likely that some of the conferences will give football a try in September. To be completely selfish, it would be great if the Southeastern Conference stuck to its plans for a conference-only schedule this fall.
College football players do not appear to be at significant risk of serious harm because the virus is far more deadly among people aged 60 and older. But other concerns are obvious.
It is possible that players could transmit the virus to older, move vulnerable people. And if the virus gets loose among a team, as it did the Miami Marlins baseball squad recently, games could be cancelled if too many players have to quarantine. Which is basically the same result as postponing the season.
This is just like the debate over when to start school and whether to split up student bodies. Schools are trying all sorts of methods because there is no right and clear answer. Maybe that’s what universities should do: Some can postpone football, and others can try to make it work.
