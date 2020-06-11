It’s going to be difficult to disagree with John Ridley, who won an Academy Award for adapting the book “12 Years A Slave” into a movie screenplay. He wrote this week in The Los Angeles Times that Warner Media should stop showing the film “Gone With the Wind” because it romanticizes the Confederacy and slavery.
And to be candid, it is sometimes difficult to agree with President Trump’s press secretary, who asked in response to Ridley where the public should draw the line of offensiveness. Should movies about slaveowners such as George Washington be removed? What of Franklin D. Roosevelt, who put Japanese Americans in internment camps during World War II?
But the press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, is more right than Ridley is, first because it serves no purpose to pretend the sins of prior generations didn’t exist; and secondly because, as Ridley surely knows, there is a lot more to “Gone With the Wind” than describing it as simply an elegy to the Lost Cause.
Margaret Mitchell’s 1,037-page book, which the 1939 movie followed faithfully, was set in Georgia from 1860 to 1872. It introduced its teenage heroine, Scarlett O’Hara, just before the Civil War started and told her story through much of Reconstruction.
Mitchell said her primary interest in writing the book, published in 1936, was to chronicle the stories her older relatives told her about the Civil War and its aftermath. She said that while the South was a beaten region, she wanted to write about some of the people who struggled through it and came out OK.
There was no way to tell this story without including slaves. Ridley is right when he said the movie “continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or more noble than what it was — a bloody insurrection to maintain the right to own, sell and buy human beings.”
But some of the subplots of the book and film are rich with irony that rips apart the Lost Cause theme. Early on, Rhett Butler raises hackles when he predicts to a group of horrified gentlemen that the South has neither the men nor the weapons to defeat the U.S. Army.
We all know how right he was, and both film and book make it abundantly clear that the muleheaded Southerners who were spoiling for a fight had not given any thought to what might happen if they lost.
This is best displayed when Scarlett runs through Atlanta seeking a doctor, only to stumble upon hundreds of wounded and dying soldiers along a set of railroad tracks. The camera backs up to a tattered Confederate flag, telling us just how badly the Rebels were beaten.
While Scarlett is the center of the film, and the profiteer Rhett is just as compelling of a character, there’s no doubt who is the most grown-up character in the film. It’s none other than Mammy, the slave maid who raised Scarlett from birth (though Melanie comes in a close second).
It takes two or three viewings of the four-hour film for this to sink in, but the underlying personal strength of Mammy is an important element of the story. Scarlett always wants to think about her problems tomorrow, but Mammy works in the here and now. Her story is a testament to what slaves had to overcome.
Warner Media has temporarily removed “Gone With the Wind” from its HBO Max online streaming library, in order to add a statement providing historical context and a denouncement of slavery. That may offend some people, but it is true that slavery was morally wrong and a sin. There’s no getting around it.
Ultimately, Warner Media should let the market speak. When people do not want to see a Civil War epic that fails to make plain the evils of slavery, “Gone With the Wind” will go away quietly. Till then, let it show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.