Assuming Congress approves $900 billion in coronavirus economic relief — and that President Trump signs the bill — it should provide some much-needed help.
Two big changes from the first bill passed in the spring are a new rental assistance program for people who face eviction because they’ve fallen behind in their rent; and a reduction in supplemental unemployment benefits.
The original jobless benefits were $600 a week, which in some cases turned out to be too generous, creating an incentive not to work. The reduced supplement is $300 a week.
Some programs are being repeated, such as the one-time direct payment of $600 to individuals making less than $75,000 a year or couples making less than $150,000. There also are $600 payments for each dependent child.
The Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses will be revived, which provides loans to small businesses. Hard-hit businesses that got helped this spring will be eligible for more assistance in this bill.
All this involves a lot of money — nearly $1 trillion. But it’s obvious that people and businesses need the emergency assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.