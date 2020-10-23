If Andrea Sanders, a longtime resident of Pike County, was looking for a challenging job, she found it this week when Gov. Tate Reeves put her in charge of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.
The governor praised Sanders’ background as a social worker and attorney, along with her recent work at the Department of Human Services. He said all this makes her the ideal choice to lead the agency whose mission is to care for the state’s most vulnerable children.
Sanders, whose husband Jay has an ophthalmology practice in McComb, said in a statement that there is more work to do in order to provide a secure environment and loving home to Mississippi’s children.
She added that many kids in the state are counting on the agency to do things right. That is a huge and sometimes intimidating burden, but Reeves made a wise decision. Sanders is an excellent choice to lead this agency.
