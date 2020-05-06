Last year’s news about spending practices at the Mississippi Department of Human Services made the agency a shameful example of corruption. But further revelations this week are turning it into a punchline for humor.
State Auditor Shad White, whose investigators discovered $94 million worth of questionable spending at the agency, summed it up nicely when he said Monday, “If there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it.”
Five people, including a former DHS director, got indicted last year on charges of embezzling $4 million. At the time White called it one of Mississippi’s largest public corruption cases, but this week’s revelations are poised to increase the graft many times over.
If even a portion of the $94 million flagged by auditors turns out to be wasteful, corrupt spending, this will go down as Mississippi’s largest financial scandal. It’s even more embarrassing because it involves taxpayer money that was supposed to help poor people but instead got horribly misdirected.
The net of embarrassment will be wide, and now unfortunately includes Brett Favre. The Hall of Fame quarterback got paid $1.1 million by a group that had contracts with DHS to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Nancy New, the former leader of the group in question, Mississippi Community Education Center, is among those indicted last year.
Favre was supposed to make at least three speeches, but White said his auditors verified that he did not attend the events in question. Though Favre will not face criminal charges, if the story laid out by the auditor is accurate, he ought to give the money back to the state unless there is a compelling reason not to do so.
Other bizarre spending practices at companies hired by DHS included the use of $78,000 in welfare money to buy vehicles for two of the former DHS director’s relatives; and spending $1.3 million on three 12-week “fitness boot camps” at which participants were not confirmed as qualifying for DHS assistance.
Since a large percentage of Mississippi’s population is poor, that increases the amount of state and federal money allocated to help them. Though it was already obvious that a large pool of cash with lax oversight was an easy mark, Monday’s audit report made it clear just how much money the Department of Human Services allowed to be wasted.
It was not too long ago that legislative policymakers, determined to reduce fraud in the many programs DHS runs, devised ideas like making sure that state welfare recipients passed a drug test before getting assistance.
The policymakers were looking for large-scale ripoffs in the wrong place. Even if some DHS beneficiaries tricked the system into giving them more money than they deserved, it’s certain now that the real fraud was at the upper levels of the agency, perpetrated by the people deciding how to spend the money.
