Robert J. Samuelson, an economics columnist for The Washington Post, suggested the perfect Christmas gift for somebody who has everything: the latest version of the Statistical Abstract of the United States.
More accurately, the Stat Abstract, as it’s called, would be the perfect gift for the relative or friend who’s fascinated by government measurements of all things American. But as it costs $219, most of us will have to get by with reports about it, like the one Samuelson presented this week.
The 2019 edition has 1,016 pages and includes a whopping 2,017 tables of information. It sounds like a college textbook. But Samuelson did touch on a number of very interesting topics:
• America’s population. In 1790 it was less than 4 million. By 1870 it was nearly 10 times larger at 38.6 million. The Census Bureau says U.S. population was 326 million in 2017, and projects that it will hit 390 million by 2050.
• The health-care industry. The book includes 23 tables about that. Boiled down, there were nearly 20 million health-care workers in 2017, including 861,000 physicians.
Hospitals, naturally, are the biggest employers of health-care workers. They had about 5 million employees in 2017, compared with 4 million in 2000. Twenty percent job growth in just 17 years — and the Medicare for All people seriously think the government can successfully run the whole of this enterprise?
• Languages in America. The Stat Abstract reports that in 2016, there were 303 million Americans aged 5 or older. Of those, 238 million, or nearly 80 percent, spoke only English. Another 40 million spoke Spanish and 3 million spoke Chinese, and those who speak a foreign language are clustered in large cities like New York and Los Angeles. (Samuelson did not specify what languages the remaining 22 million people spoke, but it’s fun to wonder.)
• Traffic fatalities. They have been decreasing for decades. Though more than 37,000 people were killed in a traffic accident in 2016, that is 16 percent less than the number of fatalities in 1990. Slowly but surely, vehicle safety investments are paying off.
Samuelson noted that the Census Bureau stopped publishing the Stat Abstract after 2011. It said that online databases made it unnecessary and that its money could be used for better projects. A private company, ProQuest, has taken over and uses the same government and private data to gather all the data into one place.
The information certainly is available online, but hunting for it can be quite the tedious challenge. And there’s always the fear of being fooled by something false showing up in an internet search.
The Stat Abstract, though clearly designed to appeal to a very limited audience of those who are absolutely geeky about statistics, or whose work requires it, is a good example of how there’s still room in the world for both printed information and online information.
