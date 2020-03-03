One, two, three — that was the sound of the rapid-fire withdrawal of Democratic presidential candidates in what most likely is an effort by the party to find a nominee who is two things: a Democrat and not a socialist.
The dominoes started falling Saturday night, as the results from the South Carolina primaries showed a sizable win for Joe Biden, the former vice president. Businessman Tom Steyer was the first to go, followed by former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg on Sunday and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Monday.
That leaves four serious candidates in the race. Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the delegate count and was expected to bring in a large haul in today’s Super Tuesday voting, although the three departures may affect that.
Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Mike Bloomberg are left to challenge Sanders. As of today, Biden is the only credible alternative, though Bloomberg is playing the wild card role, since he was not on the ballots in the first four voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
Warren gets lots of publicity but has not been able to translate it into votes. Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, has been apologizing for his police department’s stop-and-frisk tactics. Biden has the decades of Washington experience that were helpful as President Obama’s wingman, but he has lived up to his reputation for regularly delivering entertaining errors of the spoken word.
That leaves Sanders, the fiery socialist who believes he can convince a majority of voters that his failed governing philosophy is just what America needs to replace President Trump.
Sanders has never been a member of the Democratic Party, and if voters and convention delegates wind up nominating him, he’ll wind up delivering what Democrats most fear: a second Trump term. It’s pretty easy to predict that there are more Never Socialists in this country than there are Never Trumpers.
Should Sanders be nominated, he and his supporters would be able to take heart in two achievements: They will have dragged the world’s oldest political party down to its lowest possible level, and by doing that, they will have set the table for its rebirth with more reasonable and electable candidates.
Sanders had all the momentum going into South Carolina. But Biden’s win there with nearly 50 percent of the vote was notable to anyone who would like to see two electable candidates on the November ballot.
Sanders has 60 delegates so far, but Biden’s total was up to 54 after South Carolina. And Biden’s cumulative vote total in the four states actually is 55,000 higher than Sanders’.
The question to be answered starting today is who the Buttigieg and Klobuchar supporters will vote for. The timing of their withdrawals indicates that more than a few Democrats recognize the kamikaze effect that a Sanders nomination would have, and are doing what they can to save the party from itself.
