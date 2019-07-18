President Trump is a wonderful student of the dramatic arts. That’s the only way to explain his insulting comments this week about four minority Democratic congresswomen, whom he encouraged to go home and fix their countries before telling Americans how to do things.
The problem is, three of them were born in the United States, and the fourth came here as a teenager and is a naturalized citizen. Literally, he was telling them to fix America.
As a mere second-generation American himself, whose paternal grandfather came here from Germany in the 1880s (and whose wife was born in Europe), the president is hardly in a position to lecture them.
Here’s a tip for the media and the public: It is likely that the president is being provocative to keep the spotlight of media attention focused on him. He loves complaining about “fake news,” but he loves the coverage the media provides. And one of his incomparable talents is keeping himself front and center in the public eye.
Sure enough, his insults this week worked. Polls taken after his “go back to where you came from” tweets showed that his approval rate went up by at least 5 points.
Some Democrats took the bait as well: A Texas congressman on Tuesday took it upon himself to file articles of impeachment against the president, “accusing Trump of committing high crimes and misdemeanors with racist comments singling out four minority congresswomen,” as The Washington Post put it.
A lot of Democrats want Trump impeached, but the smarter ones, including the party’s designated driver, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have decided their most successful strategy will be to build a case, using the special counsel report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, that the president should be voted out.
The impeachment effort has no chance of succeeding. Even the congressman who filed it has to know that. Short of clear, convincing evidence that Trump broke the law, the Republican-led Senate is not going to remove him.
Instead, all this does is give Trump one more excuse to tell his followers that the Evil Empire of Democrats is out to get him at any cost. If he is insulting four minority lawmakers now, it is hard to imagine what crazy commentary he’ll come up with as the 2020 election approaches.
That’s too bad, because the president actually has a good case to make for re-election. The national economy is doing well. Unemployment is at record lows. The administration is slowly but surely removing regulations from the federal playbook. Conservatives are happy because judges they like are being appointed, including two Supreme Court justices.
On the flip side, fans who say they like Trump because he “tells it like it is” conveniently overlook his constant exaggerations and outright lies. If he did not conspire with the Russians in 2016, how come so many of his people got caught lying about it? Why must he belittle everyone? Why is he so thin-skinned?
Trump craves greatness. But the greatest presidents — Teddy Roosevelt, FDR, Truman, Reagan — let their deeds do the talking and trusted history to judge them fairly. Trump’s drama is the polar opposite of that strategy, and it makes too many people weary of politics. That is not good for America.
