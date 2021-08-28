Hopefully, full government approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will overcome the hesitation or resistance of many of the unvaccinated to voluntarily get the shots.
That’s unlikely, though.
The leery or the conspiracy-minded are not going to accept the word of the Food and Drug Administration any more than they accepted the word of medical experts, who for months have pleaded with them to get vaccinated. The resistant have been largely unmoved by the statistics of an irrefutable connection between going unvaccinated and significantly increasing the odds of serious illness or death from the virus.
If you are unwilling to believe the scientists, if you don’t trust your government, if you have closed your mind to what is reported in reputable, time-tested media outlets, then there’s probably not much that will convince you, except for suffering from a bad case of COVID-19 yourself or having that happen to someone you care deeply about.
But what the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine will do is increase the number of institutions, public and private, that require their employees and patrons to be vaccinated.
For the past several months, while the coronavirus vaccines were all under emergency approval, employers were reluctant to impose mandates, even in those places where the case for mandates was the most compelling, such as nursing homes, hospitals and schools.
Now that Pfizer has received the FDA’s full seal of approval, and with Moderna’s vaccine expected to soon receive the same, expect that reluctance by employers to fade. It may have already started, as several large companies have said they will require employee vaccinations.
The Department of Defense this week added the vaccine to its list of required shots, and hopes to give it within weeks to all of the 800,000 service members who remain unvaccinated. And Ohio State, one of the largest universities in the country, said all students, faculty and staff must be fully inoculated by Nov. 15.
FDA approval gives employers the scientific assurance and the legal backing to do what most public opinion polls are telling them their customers and the majority of their employees want: to be protected from the unvaccinated.
Once those mandates become commonplace, the unvaccinated may feel both financial pressure and social pressure to conform. If they choose to remain unvaccinated, it may cost them their job or shut them out from a host of gathering places: bars, restaurants, movie theaters and sporting venues, for example.
Up to 25% of Americans will still balk, most likely, but a great many more will go along. The reason many gave for choosing not to get the shots — that a vaccine had not been approved — no longer stands.
If vaccinations increase significantly in the coming weeks and months, there may be pockets of this country where the virus remains a major threat. But in most places, people should be able to return to the lives they had before the pandemic. Which is very good news.
