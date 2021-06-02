The Public Employees Retirement System has missed a few significant goals in recent years. It underestimated the wage growth of workers contributing into the program, and it overestimated the annual return it would get from a conservative investment plan.
But another element of PERS’ finances seems easy to predict: Taxpayers will be asked to contribute a growing share of money into the program that makes monthly payments to Mississippi’s retired public workers.
The trends, reported by Mississippi Today from a recent report of the Legislature’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee, are unmistakable:
• The number of active public employees in the state has declined. In 2010 there were 166,000 state, county, municipal and public school employees in the state. In 2020 that figure was down to 151,000.
• The number of retirees receiving money from PERS is increasing. In 2010, 82,000 retirees were receiving payments, but in 2020, there were 112,000 retirees in the program — an additional 30,000 people.
• The ratio of active workers to retired workers has declined significantly. In 2010 there were 2.02 workers contributing for every PERS retiree. Last year there were only 1.35 workers for each retiree.
• Public employee wages, expected to rise by 3% annually, have risen by only 1% per year over the last decade.
• PERS’ returns on its investments are falling short of its 7.75% annual goal. Sometimes the difference is large, as in 2020 when the total return was just 3.35%. This, by the way, is one more piece of handiwork from the federal government’s decision to keep interest rates at historic lows for more than a decade. There aren’t many safe investments returning 7% or 8%.
The math is easy: With investment returns down, with the number of contributing employees down, and with the number of retirees receiving payments up, PERS needs more money.
The PERS board has already received a recommendation to increase the existing 17.4% employer contribution, starting in July 2022.
Most likely, that contribution, which actually comes from the taxpayers whose money funds the employer budgets, will increase to 20.5%. By comparison, active employees contribute 9% of their pay to PERS.
That is a pretty big bite from the average worker’s salary. But anyone concerned that PERS is asking for too much from both taxpayers and public employees should know that options are limited.
Public employers, from the state on down, clearly have decided to get by with fewer workers. So it’s hard to envision an increase in the number of PERS contributors, which would result into more employee money going into the retirement system.
PERS can be prudent about its investment risks, but it cannot control its investment results. There’s no guarantee of better results, especially with interest rates likely to remain low.
The one thing PERS can control, perhaps with guidance from the Legislature, is the amount of money retirees get paid.
An obvious solution, but admittedly a politically difficult one, is to adjust retiree payments to reflect reality. Even reducing the annual cost-of-living increase would be a start.
If PERS does indeed increase the employer contribution next year, it will be one more sign that the program is over-extended. It’s not a matter of if changes are made; it’s when.
This may sound anti-retiree, but it’s not. It’s pro-fiscal responsibility. We all gripe about Washington’s inability to get a handle on its retirement programs, and there is no reason to let Mississippi travel this same path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.