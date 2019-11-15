If TV ratings are to be believed, the impeachment hearings about President Trump have not captured as much of the public’s attention as the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings did last year.
Nielsen TV measurements said 13.8 million people watched Wednesday’s opening installment of the impeachment hearings across 10 different networks. That is significantly less than the 20 million who tuned in to see what Kavanaugh had to say, and it’s also a lower figure than the 19 million who watched former FBI director James Comey testify in 2017.
The ratings may not mean a whole lot. But they do indicate that if Democrats intend to build a consensus against the president, they have a lot more work to do.
