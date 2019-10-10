The unprecedented success of the United States, sustained now for more than 243 years, certainly has many causes.
For one, it is crucial that we are a people who believe in freedom, equality and following the law. Without a populace that respects those ideals, any rules the government makes to try to promote them aren’t going to work in the long run.
The Constitution’s separation of powers, designed as a rebuttal to the monarchies that once ruled Europe, has helped prevent or stop abuses of authority by any individual. Such abuses have been the downfall of many other nations who have failed to achieve what America has.
Yet there is a strong argument that the most important factor of all in the American experiment has been the First Amendment.
As a brief civics lesson, serving hopefully as a reminder to all citizens and not an introduction, here’s what it says: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Those five freedoms — religion, speech, press, assembly and protest — are the very things that dictators and thugs who terrorize many other nations stomp out first. It’s because they know how important those rights are to a free society, so it’s no surprise that when they want to squelch freedom in exchange for their own despotism, they logically take away those rights first.
America has thrived because its people, elected leaders and courts have repeatedly stood up for those rights. Certainly there have been mistakes and violations of those principles, but in the big picture this nation has been able to find the right course by sticking with the ideas these freedoms represent.
This is National Newspaper Week, and it’s important to note the key role that the press, as the only industry enshrined in the First Amendment, plays in gluing all those rights together.
Newspapers bring public attention to the decisions made by governments. Newspapers ensure that voters have the facts they need to make informed decisions about the direction of their city, county, state and country.
But as newspaper circulation declines, digital news outlets have failed greatly in replacing this vital service to democracy. Typically these online companies are just regurgitating the most sensational stories in search of clicks. Few of them provide local reporting of any substance.
If Americans want to ensure their nation remains the shining light of freedom to a dark world, the simplest and best step they can take is subscribing to their local paper. This is not said out of a simple self interest; it is because history clearly shows the power of the press to protect our First Amendment freedoms.
