McComb officials, announcing increased police patrols over the recently concluded holiday weekend, said they are determined to get a handle on “this increase in crime,” as Mayor Quordiniah Lockley put it during a press conference last Friday.
It’s curious, though, that in discussing this topic, neither the mayor nor any of the several law enforcement officers at the event specified any crimes that contributed to the need for this past weekend’s enhanced police presence.
Police Chief Garland Ward did say that random gunfire is part of the problem, but residents of many neighborhoods in McComb can tell you that kind of thing is nothing new. At a minimum of two or three nights a week, you will hear, in the distance, three to six gunshots between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Now, consider this: There is rarely, if ever, any word from the police department that this random gunfire caused any bodily harm or property damage. Obviously, people firing a weapon into the air or into a grove of trees just for the fun of it is reckless, dangerous and unacceptable behavior. But if it is at the root of crime in McComb, how come it has gone on unchecked for so long?
Here’s a bigger question: If other felony crimes involving bodily harm or property damage led to Friday’s announcement, how come information about these incidents aren’t making their way into this newspaper to a degree that would indicate any noticeable crime increase?
The most likely answer is that a lot of today’s law enforcement officers have decided to play things close to the vest. They may believe that reporting a string of felonies like car or home burglaries could compromise an investigation or make police or the entire city look bad. But crime is a fact of modern life, and reporting it can at least provide the public service of letting people know what’s going on and where.
This newspaper typically checks with the police department two or three times a week and almost always gets the response that nothing much is going on. If that’s true, then why was last Friday’s press conference necessary?
Law enforcement is under no legal obligation to tell the local newspaper or anyone else what crimes have occurred. However, certain documents are public record and open to inspection by anyone who’s curious. This includes the jail docket, which lists the names of everyone arrested and the charges they face; and incident reports, which list the details of crimes as told to officers investigating the original complaint.
Given last week’s announcement of a crime increase in McComb, it may be time for the newspaper to start seeking a regular review of the jail docket and incident reports. Same for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, where felony reports also tend to be minimal. If crime is up in McComb, it seems likely that it’s also on the rise in the county.
The more preferable course is one of less confrontation — one where local reporters are not seen as unwanted snoops or dirt diggers, but as people whose job description includes telling local residents what’s going on in their neighborhoods. Law enforcement and elected officials should want this information distributed as widely as possible in order to inform their constituents.
Chief Ward said last Friday that his officers were going to hit a lot of the high-crime areas over the weekend, and hit them hard. His department should provide a summary of what happened in McComb over the weekend — criminal incidents, any felony arrests and even the interesting misdemeanor cases, and the general location in which these crimes occurred.
Shining such a light on crime might actually help prevent some of it.
