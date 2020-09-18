Public schools in Mississippi and elsewhere in the nation did not have to administer standardized tests last spring to gauge how much their students had learned over the past year.
It was a sensible accommodation, since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most schools and sent them scrambling to deliver some semblance of instruction through distance learning. It would have been very difficult to throw state tests on top of that.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has let schools know, however, not to expect another pass next spring. She is right, and at least one key education leader in Mississippi agrees.
Jason Dean, chair of the state board that oversees the K-12 public schools, said it’s important to give the tests so as to measure what, if any, learning loss has occurred as a result of students going for months without classroom instruction.
Policymakers — not to mention the students’ parents — need objective data to compare how students fared in those schools that continue to use distance learning compared to those who took their chances with in-person instruction or used a combination of the two approaches.
Everything indicates there is going to be a learning deficit for the distance learners. The public needs to know how big a deficit and where it occurs. The state can debate whether to temporarily grade the school districts and the schools on a gentler curve to account for the disruption. The students’ scores, though, need to be delivered without sugarcoating.
