When people are desperate, they are more inclined to do dumb things. To Mississippi’s credit, it avoided that trap when it went shopping for personal protective equipment in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Greg Michel, the executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, recalled recently to reporters what it was like a couple of months ago, when it looked as if hospitals and other health care providers might run out of the masks, gloves and gowns they use to shield doctors, nurses and other employees from the new coronavirus.
There were also predicted shortages of ventilators, the machines that help patients breathe when their respiratory system has been severely compromised by the infection.
States and nations wound up competing against each other for the equipment. That gave vendors the opportunity to take advantage of the situation by jacking up prices, and scam artists came out of the woodwork to offer bogus services.
Michel and the rest of the team looking for this vital equipment were feeling stressed. One supplier they were counting on for masks supposedly had a shipment on a dock in China, just looking for a way to fly it to the United States. The shipment got intercepted, but Michel is uncertain by whom — possibly by the Chinese government or even the U.S. government, which was working to replenish its own stockpile.
Other overseas vendors claimed to have supplies but wanted prepayment for them. Mississippi early on set a policy that it would only work with vendors who would not expect payment until the goods were received. It stuck by that policy, even as supplies got dicey.
The state is looking good because it did.
Other states panicked and are paying the price for it. The Clarion Ledger, citing other news media sources, noted a couple of glaring examples: New York is now trying to recover $69 million it paid for ventilators that never arrived; Maryland is out $12.5 million on undelivered masks and ventilators.
Mississippi didn’t let its desperation get the best of its judgment. As a result, it didn’t get swindled on the $20 million it has spent so far for virus equipment. Michel and other state officials should feel good about that.
