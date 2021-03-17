One of the best signals that things are starting to return to normal after a year in Virusland has nothing to do with the pandemic.
It’s not the decreasing number of Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations or deaths. And it’s not the lifting of mask mandates by the governors of Mississippi and Texas.
It’s the price of gasoline, which rose again this week to the $2.65-a-gallon range.
When the economy came screeching to a halt last spring, demand for gasoline crashed just as hard. If memory serves, the low was about $1.39. It was great to get a nice discount on a fill up — until you realized that prices were low for the worst possible reason.
For a brief period last year, crude oil became so valueless that one of the country’s major storage facilities in Oklahoma almost ran out of space to keep the stuff. Nobody needed it. Meanwhile, higher-cost oil producers like the fracking industry took a beating, as they could not sell oil for what it cost to retrieve it.
Viewed that way, the price increases over the last few months are tolerable. It means the economy has revived to some degree and there is some light at the end of this year-long tunnel. Although in a perfect world, a price of $2.00 or $2.25 would be a little more normal.
Crude oil prices have rebounded, too. After tumbling from $53 per barrel in February 2020 to $21 just two months later, in April, oil stayed in a range from $39 to $42. This lasted until December, when prices started rising. The price has been on the upswing since, and oil hit $65 last week.
A little research produced several reasons behind the oil and gasoline price increases:
• The Biden administration: So far, President Biden has cancelled construction of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada and made it clear that he’s on board with expanding alternate energy sources as a means toward climate control. The obvious thinking in the markets is that there will be less oil available in the U.S., which means higher prices — although in the long run oil and gasoline face a bigger threat from new technologies like electric vehicles.
• The February freeze: That week of horrible weather across the country had the effect of shutting down oil production. MSN reported Tuesday that drillers are producing again and American crude oil stockpiles are rising, but refiners — who produce the gasoline — have been slower to resume normal schedules.
• Rising demand: MSN reported that road travel is picking up in the United States. That may be nudging prices upward, but Bloomberg cited surveys of energy investors that indicate the global demand for oil is not expected to return to normal levels this year.
• The OPEC+ Alliance: Facing a price crash last year, OPEC’s 14 nations and another 10 oil-producing countries, including Russia, decided to work together to stabilize prices. Apparently their “supply management,” a term MSN used as a nice way to describe cutting way back on production, has helped raise prices.
