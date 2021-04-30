When Jesus was preaching to the multitudes, according to the book of Luke, he laid down some tough guidance about sharing:
“He who has two coats, let him share with him who has none; and he who has food, let him do likewise.”
You don’t have to be a Christian, though, to apply this teaching to the current disparities in COVID-19 vaccine supplies throughout the world — and in particular the disparity between the United States and most of the world’s poorer nations.
When the vaccines were initially rolled out in December, demand for the vaccine in this country exceeded the supply. The public policy of the United States, initiated during the Trump administration and continued by Joe Biden, was to put America’s interests first in trying to get a handle on this scourge.
The U.S. government invested billions of dollars in the development of the vaccines — or guaranteed the purchase of hundreds of millions of doses — on the promise that the doses produced in this country would first go to inoculate Americans. It was a good deal for both sides, ensuring the vaccine makers the capital to justify their research and development investment while providing the U.S. with a guaranteed supply of vaccine.
The supply-demand equation is flipping, however. Now, several states cannot find enough takers for the vaccines they have been allotted, even in some states, such as Mississippi, where the inoculation rate is well below the national average.
Meanwhile, other nations, some of which have been overwhelmed with a surge of COVID-19 cases, are begging for vaccines. While the U.S. has been able to distribute about 70 shots per 100 people, there are many nations where the rate is 10 or less.
It is time for the U.S. to start sharing the shots. This is the morally right thing to do, helping to reduce the hospitalizations and deaths in those nations now suffering much worse than the United States.
It’s also in America’s self-interest. In countries where the vaccination rates are very low, that is giving the virus the time and opportunity to morph into a vaccine-resistant strain. These variants are not going to just stay in the country of origin. They are going to spread globally, as we have seen from what are presently the most common variants. Those started in Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
As the scientists have said, the fight against COVID-19 is a race against time. It’s a race being run not just inside America’s borders but all over the world.
If Americans don’t want the shots — and there are apparently a sizable share who don’t — these doses don’t need to go to waste or sit idly in cold storage. They should go where they are desperately needed and wanted. Thankfully, the U.S. took a step in that direction this week by agreeing to provide at least 60 million shots to other countries over the coming months.
