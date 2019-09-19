A new Consumer Reports study shows that Mississippi’s new tax on electric vehicles will be 158 percent higher than the comparable gas tax on a regular vehicle. That’s approximately 2.5 times more.
It will be one of the highest electric vehicle taxes in the nation. And, unlike the gas tax, the electric vehicle tax will go up with inflation.
The tax, passed last year by the state Legislature instead of a gas tax, applies to any vehicle with rechargeable batteries, fuel cells or other portable sources of current. The tax includes all hybrid vehicles.
Unfortunately, because the electric vehicle industry is in its infancy, especially in Mississippi, the tax will be a drop in the bucket. The revenue from taxes on electric vehicles will produce less than .04 percent of the state highway funding in states where it has been adopted, according to the report.
The Mississippi electric vehicle tax would be equivalent to the fuel taxes produced by a gas-powered car getting about 14 highway miles per gallon. Which for many vehicles is a figure last seen about 30 years ago.
In 2019, eight states passed new fees for EV registrations or increased current fees. Of these, Consumer Reports found that all but one would be “extremely punitive” — or would cost electric drivers at least 50 percent more than the gas taxes paid by the driver of an average new gas-powered car.
You might think that since electric vehicles are a technological improvement that generate none of the emissions of their gasoline-powered siblings, that taxes on electrics would be reduced. Wrong.
All told, there are already 18 states with EV fees that are higher than the annual gas tax equivalent for an average new car, and at least eight more punitive fees have been proposed.
Perhaps this is not a surprise, because owners of electric vehicles should pay their share of road maintenance costs. Which leads to the real culprit in the loss of gas tax revenue: Conventional vehicles have become far more efficient. As they consume less gasoline, less revenue is generated for the highway funds.
Moreover, gas taxes have not kept up with inflation for decades, Consumer Reports states. When adjusted for inflation and fuel efficiency gains, gas taxes have fallen 64 percent over the last 25 years.
The passage of the electronic vehicle tax has done practically nothing for the real problem: Mississippi has never adjusted the 1988 gas tax for inflation. This failure must be corrected or our roads will cost far more to fix down the road and vehicle owners will spend far more on new rims, tires and front ends than the extra $7 a month in higher gas taxes.
Neighboring Alabama and Tennessee have addressed this problem and adjusted the tax. It’s high time Mississippi state leaders step up to the plate and do the same. Using hypothetical lottery money to fund a fraction of the maintenance shortfall is not going to cut it.
